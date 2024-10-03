The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

My friend, shakti

A child leans against a glass window to look at the resident tiger, Shakti at the Byculla Zoo

Art on track



Children paint at King’s Circle railway station

Students from Nehru Nagar MPS Urdu School, led by their teacher, 22-year-old Seema Ashri, gave the King’s Circle railway station a makeover yesterday. “I teach the students Social Studies, English and Science. They are all sixth graders, and make up a class of 49 students,” Ashri shared. She invited young volunteers from across the city to help the students beautify the station. They painted on stained walls and staircases of the station. “My students love painting. As this was an initiative by NGO Teach For India, under its Project Circuit, many other schools for underprivileged children had joined us. The students were excited to socialise with other children and volunteers. I allowed them to be messy with their artwork this time. We left painted handprints on the walls of the railway station,” she told this diarist.

Library leaps

The library will accommodate an expanded children’s section

Pai’s Friends Library has found a new home within the same neighbourhood of Dombivli West. On October 4, it is relocating from its old site opposite Swami School, to a spacious premises on Din Dayal Cross Road.

“We wanted to expand our collection and offer our readers more space,” shared (below) Pundalik Pai, the library’s founder. The new location will feature an expanded children’s section. ‘The space is within walking distance from Dombivli railway station,” he shared.

Gandhian celebrations



The inmates of the Nashik jail take a test on Mahatama Gandhi

For Gandhi Jayanti yesterday, Bombay Sarvodaya Mandal continued its ritual to host events at the 42-year-old Gandhi Book Store in Nana Chowk. This time, they extended their celebrations to the Nashik Jail as well. “We set up a test on Mahatma Gandhi for jail inmates,” shared Premchand Tiwari, manager of the book store. The questions were based on the books distributed among inmates earlier. “Nearly 100 men, women and jail officials attempted the test,” shared Rajesh Shinde, web designer and social media administrator. The book store is also running a 50 per cent discount on all books till October 11, and 20 per cent off on their website (m.mkgandhi.org). They are also hosting online quizzes with prizes till October 10 on their website, as well as a YouTube series where scholars have been invited to speak about the father of the nation on their channel,

@MahatmaGandhiLive.

Call of the wild in SGNP



The session on wildlife careers will be held in SGNP. FILE PIC

As part of Wildlife Week celebrations, Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali, will host Dr Aditya Akerkar, a zoology professor for a session called Career in Wildlife today. “I want people to know that they can pursue their passion of wildlife conservation, which is a fulfilling career that offers good pay,” he shared. The session will cover career opportunities in wildlife conservation, including government policy-making, research, and social media. Akerkar will guide students on Masters’ programmes, career paths, and salaries.

The Dharavi-Amdavadi jam



Children show off their moves in Gujarat

Last weekend, chidren from The Dharavi Dream Project joined forces with students from Karnavati University in Ahmedabad for Uncaged, a celebration of hip-hop and empowerment hosted by the university. The group performed their play Dharavi Dreams as part of this cultural exchange.



Dolly Rateshwar

“For the 15 participants, it was beyond their imagination to leave Dharavi to visit another city and perform at such a reputed university,” shared Dolly Rateshwar, founder of The Dharavi Dream Project. The groups performed a dance-off and created a hip-hop rap track, bonding through their shared love for music and dance. “The university students made them feel welcome. This exchange motivated them and showed them there is a life beyond Dharavi,” she said. The play will debut in Dharavi on October 6.