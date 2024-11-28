Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Satej Shinde

They’ve got your bag

The installation of three wise monkeys at Kalina’s University campus doubles up as a space to keep backpacks.

Rekha Bhardwaj’s reel-life learnings



(Left) Raghav Sachar and (right) Rekha Bhardwaj re-create the classic track, with Sachar playing the flute to complement Bhardwaj’s vocals. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

If you think it’s only the new-age musicians who are acing their Instagram game, you might be wrong. Veteran singer Rekha Bhardwaj’s now viral collaboration with musician Raghav Sachar for a short rendition of Bhardwaj’s song Aise Kyun is a classic case in point. “Rekha ji was an absolute delight to work with. Even though the reels format is new to her, she embraced the concept with contagious enthusiasm. When I spoke with her recently to inform her of all the praise the video has garnered online, she was pleasantly surprised at how many people her voice had managed to reach. I saw her patiently replying to each comment under the video with a message of gratitude later,” Sachar recalled over a call with this diarist. Sachar now looks forward to sharing his collaboration with popular singer Sunidhi Chauhan online soon.

Crowning tribute to the martyrs of the 26/11 attack



The artwork shows a police officer crowning Ratan Tata. PIC COURTESY/OMKAR PATIL

This past Tuesday marked 16 years since the Mumbai terror attacks of 2008. Artist Omkar Patil (below) used his art to pay tribute. As part of his latest series reimagining iconic Mumbai buildings, Patil said, “I wanted to honour the police force, commandos, and civilians who lost their lives.” The artwork features the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel at Apollo Bunder, depicting a police officer crowning the late Ratan Tata, with the hotel’s dome as the crown (Taj). “Taj means crown, and I see the hotel as a jewel on Mr Ratan Tata’s head. I wanted to portray this with the dome. The rescue operation was rigorous, and the attacks caused significant loss of life and property, making the building deeply symbolic,” he explained. The artwork received over 1,500 shares. Patil added, “If my work helps people pause and remember the martyrs, I’ve achieved my aim.”

Striking a chord for a good cause



Fr Rob Galea. PIC COURTESY/INSTAGRAM

While all eyes are on an India-Australia cricket tour right now, Father Rob Galea from Victoria is flying into India for a good cause this weekend. The priest from the Sandhurst Diocese in Southeast Australia, who doubles as a popular gospel singer-songwriter, will perform at the St Anthony’s Church in Malwani, Malad on November 30 and December 1.



St Anthony’s Church

The proceeds from the concert will go towards building a bigger church for the neighbourhood’s growing number of worshippers. “Father Galea’s team reached out to us with the idea to host him as part of his India tour.

In our brief online interaction, he acknowledged that he had a huge following in India, which came to his notice during online sermons when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world,” shared parish priest Father Cajetan Menezes (inset) of the church. For more information and passes, log on to @sac.malwani on Instagram.

X-ray vision



David O’Flynn interacts with the museum team. PIC COURTESY/ INSTAGRAM

Ahead of opening the semi-permanent Ancient Worlds Gallery, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS), supported by the British Deputy High Commission, is collaborating with the British Museum to enhance their conservation methodology. “In this vein, this month, X-ray imaging scientist David O’ Flynn from the British Museum’s Department of Scientific Research visited the museum to understand the needs of the Indian objects as well as the ones coming from the British Museum,” Joyoti Roy (inset), lead curator of the project shared.

It’s not plastic, but squid eggs!



Multiple squid egg cases clustered together resemble balloons PIC COURTESY/Sahir Doshi

If you are walking along the beach, and come across what looks like a plastic balloon, there’s a chance it might actually be a squid egg. After several shore trails in areas like Juhu and Bandstand, conservation educator Sahir Doshi (above) recently spotted the cephalopods eggs with their eyes visible on a South Mumbai beach. “Squids tend to lay their eggs post-monsoon, mostly in October, in intertidal zones. These are sheltered patches of water where animals can grow up safely, away from predators,” he explained. The eggs are often clustered together, and resemble plastic cases. “The Indian Ocean squid is the most common squid found in Mumbai. During low tide on a large sandy beach like Juhu, there’s a high chance you might spot a few,” Doshi told this diarist.