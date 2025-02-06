Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Anurag Ahire

Purr-fect nap

A cat settles down for some shutter-eye in the makeshift bed of a potted plant outside Churchgate railway terminus

Pasta perfection in Bandra



Interiors of the new restaurant

This weekend, the city’s foodies can look forward to a new Italian café. Opening doors on February 7, Pomodoro Pasta and Coffee Bar will seek to bring authentic Italian cooking through handcrafted pasta to the 16th Road in Bandra West. “I wanted to create a space where pasta isn’t just a dish, but an experience. This isn’t about rigid fine dining or rushed fast food; it’s about celebrating simplicity, quality, and the joy of a freshly made plate, right in front of you,” shared founder and chef, Afshaa Rajqotwala (right).

The café will seek to turn dining into an immersive experience with its chef-interactive experiences, where guests can watch the creations. “From watching your pasta being rolled, to finishing with a perfect tiramisu, we want our guests to feel as though they’ve been transported to a cosy Italian bistro where each meal is not just food, but a moment to savour,” shared Rajqotwala.

Bikes and barbecues in Panchgani



A motorcyclist rides along a dirt road at Panchgani

Last weekend, serious motorcyclists had a lot to cheer over at Tank Up, a festival where they connected with fellow motorcyclists from across India. Founded by Andheri-based Vir Nakai and Chennai-based Shalini Philip, the festival has expanded from Chennai to Bengaluru, Kaza, Manali, and Panchgani over the last three years. The Panchgani edition last weekend marked the festival’s Maharashtra debut.



Vir Nakai (in hat) in conversation with a motorcyclist. Pics Courtesy/INLINE 3 MEDIA SOLUTIONS

The idea was to hop around locations and make the festival accessible to everyone. “We wanted to break the stereotype that motorcyclists are these grimy persons that survive on noodles. No, we enjoy good food, along with adventure, so we decided to have the festival built around a barbecue,” Nakai shared. The festival’s intimate setting was capped at 200 attendees. “The idea is to keep it small, so people can talk to each other and build new connections,” he explained. Keeping the festival music-free fostered a sense of camaraderie among motorcyclists. “Maharashtra is connected with these beautiful back roads, barely 70 kilometres outside of Mumbai; they are ideal for a long ride,” he concluded.

For the club and the city



Fans hold up a banner at a previous match. PIC COURTESY/MCFC MEDIA

The West Coast Brigade, a fan club of Mumbai City FC (MCFC), is gearing up to create an electrifying atmosphere at the club’s upcoming home games. Shannon Nogueira (below), core team member of the brigade, shared their plans for the crucial matches against FC Goa and Mohun Bagan Super Giant. “We’ll have our team bus welcomed with flares and fireworks, chanting at the stadium with a full drum set up, and a tifo [large banner] display,” Nogueira said.

The brigade, founded in 2014, aims to bring the European fanfare to India’s fan club communities. “What drives us is knowing that Mumbai City FC represents our city in the top tier league of Indian football,” he added. The brigade invites fellow fans to join them at the Acer Stand at the Mumbai Football Arena in Andheri. The brigade’s support is not limited to home games; some members also travel for away games, showcasing their passion for the sport and their love for the team.

Flow with melodies



Desiree Saldanha aka SuggaHunny in performance

Bandra-based musician Desiree Saldanha, aka SuggaHunny, is taking her DJ set into deeper waters, literally. After performing in an auto rickshaw, she’s set to spin her beats on a luxury yacht in collaboration with Bombay Gypsea on February 6. “The music I’ll be playing is relaxed, mellow house music with a bit of funk and soul,” Saldanha shared. As the yacht rocks, she’ll transition to Afro House to get the crowd moving. Her eclectic sound and adaptability make her a standout in Mumbai’s music scene. The artiste revealed that she relishes performing in unique settings, from chaotic clubs to intimate gatherings. “I enjoy creating soundtracks for unique experiences, taking me out of the typical buzzing venues to a peaceful and grounding space.” With this yacht gig, she’s excited to test the waters (pun intended!) and push her creative boundaries.

Challenge the norm



Tashi Choedup gives a talk

Mariwala Health Initiative (MHI) is hosting Counter-Narratives, a mental health conference at KC College, Churchgate this weekend. The conference will focus on the mental health of marginalised communities, including transgender and queer individuals, marginalised caste and indigenous communities, minority religious communities, and people with disabilities. Harsh Mariwala (inset), founder, MHI, shared, “This conference is about building networks for collective action and long-term change. The hope is to foster a mental health ecosystem that is inclusive, accessible, and community-driven.” The event will feature keynote speakers, panel discussions, and interactive sessions, including a panel titled Counter-Narratives to Body-Gender Binaries that will be moderated by Tashi Choedup, a trans-feminine human rights worker.