Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

Pic/Ashish Raje

Posing in the rains

The orange alert by IMD for Mumbai and its suburbs has not deterred this reveller posing for a photograph at Mahalaxmi.

Cycling with new vision



Visually impaired individuals try tandem cycling at a session

Can a visually impaired person experience a bicycle ride? With a little help from Divyang Sports and Cultural Foundation, this remote possibility is being realised. The Foundation organises a tandem cycling event every Sunday for visually-impaired persons starting from Shivaji Park, Dadar. Nihar Manjrekar, a volunteer, shared, “We have tandem cycles where the person who sits in front is called the pilot, and one who sits behind is called a stoker. Visually impaired participants are the stoker, while a seeing person pilots the bike. The pilot instructs and explains to the stoker as they ride around the city.”

Ray’s creative lens on Tagore



Rabindranath Tagore (right) Satyajit Ray. Pics Courtesy/Wikimedia Commons

The upcoming screening of the documentary on Rabindranath Tagore by Satyajit Ray, hosted by the Bandra-based Brief Encounters Film Club will be one for the cinephiles. “The film is a rare and particularly evocative one since Ray attended Santiniketan and studied for a while in Tagore’s presence. It is a fascinating connection,” revealed Aparajita Sinha, founder of the film club. The session on June 26 will also witness a conversation between poet and archivist Prabodh Parikh and Tagore scholar Mitra Mukherjee Parikh that delves into the creativity of these icons, Sinha shared with us.

All aboard the skating express



Brandon Valjalo performs a trick during a previous competition. Pic courtesy/Instagram

Worli is set to host a few truly special guests this Saturday. To celebrate International Go Skateboarding Day, South African skateboarder and Olympian, Brandon Valjalo, will helm a unique workshop at Snowball Studios as part of his Red Bull Road Gap tour. “It is a rare opportunity for members of the Mumbai community to learn from Valjalo. There will be ramps, and a set-up allowing Valjalo to share his skills, and for us to have fun as well,” shared fellow skateboarder and international competitor, Sagar Waghela.

Hip, hoop, hurray in Mumbai



Eshna Kutty. Pic Courtesy/Viraj Singh

Hula hoop artiste and influencer, Eshna Kutty, is already prepping for her first Hoop Flo tour in three years. Starting June 28, the Himachal-based performer will set out on a three-city tour across Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai (July 5) for a unique set of workshops choreographed on Ed Sheeran’s latest hit, Sapphire. “This is my first tour in three years, and it is also the first time I am doing a choreographed tour. I love the song, and wanted to use the momentum,” she shared over a phone call. The workshops are also part of a larger plan for the performance artiste. “I had this idea of shooting an actual hoop dancing video to Sapphire, and bringing together all the hoopers. The workshops were a simpler way to teach the choreography, while also reaching out to hoopers who might be interested in the project,” Kutty told this diarist. Those interested can reach out to @eshnakutty on Instagram.

It’s raining tunes in Vikhroli this monsoon



A moment from the jugalbandi performance with the kids

Summer camps are passé. In Vikhroli East’s Pirojshanagar, residents recently wrapped up a ‘monsoon camp’ at a neighbourhood workshop space, Wondershop. “Our goal was to give residents of the suburb an opportunity to explore their creative side,” shared Shruti Garg (inset), co-founder of the space. Over the 10-day camp, Garg brought together participants from all walks of life and across age groups to participate in painting, 3D printing, and music workshops.

A concluding joint session last Sunday saw a Bollywood and Hindustani classical jugalbandi between senior citizens and young participants. Now, that’s what we call ending things on a sweet note. To keep an eye out for more workshops, head to @wondershop.experiences.