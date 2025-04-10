Breaking News
Mumbai Diary: Thusday Dossier

Updated on: 10 April,2025 06:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Team mid-day |

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Mumbai Diary: Thusday Dossier

Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

Mumbai Diary: Thusday Dossier
Colours up above


A worker paints a section of the Sahitya Ratna Annabhau Sathe Flyover in Kurla


Calling fresh theatre talent


A moment from a theatrical performance. Pic courtesy/East 15
A moment from a theatrical  performance. Pic courtesy/East 15

QTP, India will host an audition for UK-based acting school East 15 for the first time in Mumbai. Interested participants can audition for the courses offered by the institution, and will be led by theatre director Tim Supple (below). “This is one of the first instances where an institution is coming to audition in our city,” Quasar Thakore-Padamsee, co-founder, said. Supple shared with us, “Working with Indian theatre artistes over the past 20 years has been profoundly inspiring. We are seeking artistes with natural talent and bold ambition.”

California calling

Greg Sauzet during a rehearsal. Pic courtesy/Greg Sauzet
Greg Sauzet during a rehearsal. Pic courtesy/Greg Sauzet

When Hindustani classical singer Soumita Saha (inset) started working on a collaboration with French musician Greg Sauzet on Rabindra Sangeet last year, little did the Mumbaikar realise that the track would end up travelling to California for Festival Angaelica; an annual showcase of local, national and international indie talent. “The song, Purano sei diner katha, has cleared the preliminary round, and if it gets selected in the final we will be performing it in the festival as well,” Saha told us from Kolkata. The song is part of a selection of three other Hindustani songs, namely Yaad piya ki composed by Arindam Bhadro and Fragile Eternity, which will be based on Raga Kedar.

Booker nod for Kannada translation

India’s regional language writers are celebrating. Kannada writer Banu Mushtaq’s (below, right) book, Heart Lamp (Penguin) translated in English by Deepa Bhasthi (below, left) is one of the six books shortlisted for the International Booker Prize 2025. “This recognition by the Booker Prize committee has brought joy to the hearts of millions of Kannada readers and admirers. I hope this paves the way for a new generation of Kannada writers and translators to reach never-before-reached heights.” Mushtaq said. This collection of stories written between 1993 and 2023, explores how Muslim women in South India negotiate patriarchy, religion and social expectations. “It is an absolute honour and privilege to be able to represent the Kannada language at a global level,” Bhasthi added, wishing that such stories empower South Asian languages to be translated widely and to be appreciated by a world readership.

Andy’s brush with gully cricket

Andy Brown sketches in Colaba (right) a painting of a scene from gully cricket. Pics courtesy/Andy Brown
Andy Brown sketches in Colaba (right) a painting of a scene from gully cricket. Pics courtesy/Andy Brown

When we say this league cricket season is going to be one for the books, we’re referring to travelling English artist Andy Brown. Armed with his sketchbooks and well-stocked art supplies, Brown is city-hopping to capture the essence of the live T20 cricket league this season. While we spotted the artist painting scenes from the stands before, he took to the streets of Colaba for a change of scenery this week. “I love Mumbai. I’ve been around almost all parts of the city. I was walking down the Colaba Market the other day when I saw these kids playing a game of gully cricket. It seemed almost serendipitous that there was a bench right across. Of course, I had to sit down for a quick sketch,” Brown recalled. As is almost tradition in the gullies of Mumbai, the intrigued guest was offered the bat (and one over to prove his mettle). “By the time I started sketching, the locals gathered to catch a glimpse. Some even offered me chocolate toffees as I doodled. As for the match, it was an exciting experience to say the least,” he added. With a power-packed match to catch in Bengaluru today, Brown bid adieu to these gullies of Mumbai yesterday, but not before making a quick visit to Mangaldas Market in Kalbadevi. “I’m getting my hat customised with patches from each city as I go,” he revealed. We tip ours to the Brit’s desi spirit.

Paws, please

A volunteer tends to a dog at a previous session. Pic courtesy/Ruia College
A volunteer tends to a dog at a previous session. Pic courtesy/Ruia College

Paws for Cause, an initiative by the Rotaract Club of Ramnarain Ruia College in collaboration with Youth Organisation in Defence of Animals (YODA), is organising a volunteer drive for stray animals today. Akanksha Ranade, community service director in Rotaract Club of the college, said, “We will be visiting YODA’s rehabilitation centre located in Malad, which houses a variety of animals, primarily dogs in need of care and companionship.”

