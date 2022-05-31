Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Satej Shinde

An old man watches a woman perform at a street programme organised by Thane Police and KDMC in Dombivli.

Kamathipura is usually associated with the brothels in the area. Beyond the Brothel, a walk by art and culture consultant Zoya Kathawala, hopes to readjust our focus onto the overall history of the place. “Kamathipura consists of 16 lanes (top, a lane in the area), of which, only three to four roads house brothels and sex workers. The rest includes homes, families, shops and buildings that are integral to Mumbai’s history. I feel that context needs to be told with equal emphasis,” she told us. Kathawala added that the aim of the walk is to not shy away from discussing brothels and their significance, but to notice and identify what else is there. “In December 2021, the area got an all-women post office to help women take charge of their banking needs and decisions. We will walk across such sites and other locations,” she shared.

Mumbai addas on his canvas

Artist Aditya Raj (@adirajart) was in Mumbai to record in paintings the many popular and mundane corners of the city. As a result, Leopold Cafe, Janata Bar and Restaurant, Kyani & Co, Kitab Khana and Haji Ali Juice Centre shone up on paper through ink and watercolours. Raj shared, “The series is part of my cityscape anthology. After doing a series in my home town Delhi, I wanted to do the same in other cities.” Adding about what struck him most, he shares, “There’s a kind of oneness in Mumbai. People go about their business without interfering but also carry that right balance of friendliness. The vibe resonated with me.”

A cathartic exercise

Onir is currently shooting for his next film in Gangtok. Pic courtesy/Instagram

Screenwriter and director Onir’s new book, I Am Onir and I Am Gay (Penguin India) — set for release in late June — is an honest and eloquent personal narrative about coming to terms with challenging boundaries with an eye on the past. The director has co-written the book with his sister, Irene Dhar Malik. What was his experience of bringing such a personal story out? “It was therapeutic in so many ways. The book required me to journey through my early childhood. It made me look back at various phases of life, not just as a filmmaker but also as an out-and-proud gay individual. And the process made me re-encounter many things, a lot of which I had forgotten.” He told this diarist that some old memories are painful while some others are not, but revisiting them in sequence made a difference. Recalling an epiphany, the director added, “Going back in time was, of course, rewarding with regard to the book, and it also inspired me to write the script for the film I am currently filming. Since my sister collaborated with me in this project, there were times when she reacted saying, ‘Oh! Is this how you felt then?! I never realised that.’ That came from a person I am very close to. So, the title has brought me even closer to my sister through similar moments when she realised that most of it has also been a lonely journey.”

The fine art of patience

“Beta, aap ke paas black ink pen hoga? Black pen mein likhna achcha lagta hain,” Gulzar’s request to an attendant at a spiffy bookstore inside BKC’s new mall wafted across the space despite the buzz. The poet and lyricist had written a piece in The Book of Dog, and had dropped by to sign copies. This diarist, who had also contributed a chapter, and was living her fangirl moment, witnessed a lesson in the forgotten art of patience. Despite non-stop interruptions, he patiently obliged countless (impatient) autograph-seekers, taking care to even note down the correct spelling of names to which the books were addressed. He readily posed for umpteen photographs without any fuss. And when he spotted a shy child who wanted to pose with him, he drew him in with a giant hug, and made the little boy’s day.