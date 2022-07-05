Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Sameer Markande

Feeling Bullish

Children play around the statue of a bull at the gates of Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivali.

Speaking of the past

If you’re a history nut like this diarist, The Itihasology Journal, an Indian history-oriented platform, will bring much cheer. With the release of their next volume scheduled for January 2023, they have invited abstracts on India-centric topics. Eric Chopra, its editor-in-chief, shared, “We aim to create a platform for students to shed light on histories that interest them and also, to bridge practising historians and future scholars. We list out topics such as histories of emotion, histories of dissent, gender and sexuality, and mythical tales.” Scholars are required to drop an email to itihasjournal@gmail.com before July 25.

Shaadi with a splash of doodles

An illustration shared by the artist on social media. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Every now and then, an Instagram feed tends to brighten up our day. When it comes to designing wedding elements, city-based illustrator Rahul Patil likes to add elements like cats, shoes or food to the game on his Instagram handle, @sketchedup20. He told us, “I started with drawing Save-the-date cards with just the caricatures of the couples, but eventually went on to add new elements.“ He shared that people are always looking to create innovative ideas and are keen to break away from traditional designs. Patil, an art educator, shared how a couple’s Victorian wedding photo-shoot was illustrated to include their son. “I love listening to people’s unique stories and bringing them out in my illustrations.,” he shared with us.

Nice to see you, Mr Petit

The Nusserwanji Maneckji Petit statue on a traffic island in Gowalia Tank, August Kranti Maidan close to Cumballa Hill Hospital, is getting a facelift. The statue which was marred by black stains, thanks to the grime and pollution of the busy street around it, was first flagged by a Parsi gent on a WhatsApp chat dealing with South Mumbai issues. “The statue was first cleaned. We had a couple of delays because of the rains. Since it is very tall, there was a danger of some workmen slipping and falling during the cleaning process. We wait for sunny spells to carry on with the work,” said Krishna Pawle, deputy president of the Shiv Sena from Colaba. The sentiment was endorsed by the shakha pramukh, Shashikant Pawar as well. Pawle added, “The polishing will commence; Pawar is following up with the BMC.” We can’t wait for Mr Petit to shine brighter and whiter amidst these dark, overcast days.

Return to Konkan

Inside The Konkan Cafe

The aromas of coconut, rice and seafood will return to the Cuffe Parade institution at a SoBo five-star. The Konkan Cafe reopened for patrons on June 22 after a couple of months. Executive chef, Uddipan Chakravarthy told this diarist that the flavours remain unhampered. “Traditional techniques bring a sense of authenticity to the plate. It is important to not tamper with them,” he explained. The restaurant also has a new Konkani bar serving cocktails with the flavour of the southwest coastal region. Yet, chef Chakravarthy insisted, “The food — sol kadhi, fried crisps, thalis and Malbari stew — still tastes the way it first did,” he assured this diarist.

Executive chef Uddipan Chakravarthy

A Parsi trio-mph

A unique show awaits theatre lovers on Sunday. Actor Jim Sarbh and director Sooni Taraporevala’s collaboration for Dr Farokh E Udwadia’s Oganga that premieres at a SoBo venue. Udwadia, a doctor himself, wrote the story after being inspired by the Nobel Laureate Albert Schweitzer’s life. “It is the story of a polymath who, at the age of 30, turned to medicine.” The script follows the 20th century German’s journey from Europe’s high society to the jungles of Africa. “I cannot find anyone else at the time with a similar journey,” Udwadia mused. But how do you get two prominent names in Hindi cinema to be a part of it? Simple, Udwadia replied, “I have known Sooni for a long time. While she is known for her films, I knew she could direct this script. She knew Jim and brought him into the project.”