Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Ashish Raje

Shoe stopper

A woman donning the traditional nauvari sari heads to a bike rally at Shivaji Park in Dadar.

Black-eyed comedy

Mittal’s graffiti-marked poster

Aditi Mittal’s recent sojourn to the Big Apple for the finale of her show, The World According To Comedians, put her face on the map in more than one way. The comedian shared a picture of her poster with a black eye and teeth doodled on it. “I remember when I would draw specs and moustaches on almost all the famous people on magazines,” she recalled. The art is a very ‘New York’ thing, she said, adding, “I have passed by a million posters of Tom Hanks and Jennifer Lawrence with missing teeth and black eyes in New York. I used to think it was cool and so funny.” To have the same done to her poster felt like a tribute, Mittal remarked. “Some people call it defaced, but I say it has just been re-faced.”

Silent tunes

The Kashinath Ghanekar auditorium in Thane will witness a quiet revolution this Friday. Director Vipul Kale’s musical Click will feature a story told in mime. “I decided about seven years ago to do a two-act mime show because I knew the power of this art form,” Kale told this diarist. The musical expounds on the perspective of art. For him, it’s an attempt to express emotions through physical expression. “People will realise that all the emotions of the mind can be expressed without words,” he told us.

Govandi’s game plan

Young boys from Foxpassers Football Club practise for the festival

Fans of the beautiful game can now mark their calendars with a new football festival brewing in the eastern suburbs. The Next Page, a community centre dedicated to the upliftment of Govandi’s children and youth, recently launched Govandi United Football Fest — a three-part match series. “The event is open for participation to residents. It will be held at the Shivaji Nagar BMC ground. Since its announcement, kids and adults from the area have been excited,” said founder Anoop Parik, who aims to build a local team to represent the city at the district level. The under-14 matches will take place between December 7 and 9, the under-18 matches between December 14 and 16 and the open match will happen in the last week of December.

A tribute to Babasaheb

A moment from Waghmare’s film

Even as Dadar prepares for its annual pilgrimage of Mahaparinirvan Divas today after two years, documentary filmmaker Somnath Waghmare will be busy wrapping up the final touches to his eponymous film. The documentary, Chaityabhumi, will make its way to the theatres in 2023 with National Award-winning filmmaker Pa Ranjith onboard as producer. “The film started as an attempt to document Dalit poets and songs,” he revealed. But rewatching the footage, Waghmare realised it deserved more. To produce the film, he turned to a filmmaker who understood the nuance and its cultural context. “I approached Ranjith to help the film reach a larger audience. We don’t have a comparable name in Hindi or Marathi film production,” Waghmare noted. If all goes well, the film will release in time for Dr Ambedkar’s Jayanti in April 2023.

Making waves for a cause

Dadiala swims his way to the world record

On November 20, Mumbai boy Aryan Singh Dadiala set a new world record by becoming the youngest to swim 32 kms of unexplored waters from Chapora Fort to Panjim Jetty in Goa. The swim was also an effort to raise awareness against drug abuse among youngsters. “I am 21, and have a young circle of friends. I have seen many close friends get trapped by addiction and drugs,” Dadiala said. The youngster spent six months training by swimming eight km across the Colaba Jetty. On the day of the swim, the tides changed forcing him to swim against the waves. Then, there were jellyfish that floated up and stung the swimmer all the way to Panjim. “At first, it felt easy. By the second stretch, it was a struggle,” he recalled. Having received felicitation by the state minister for sports, Dadiala plans to begin training for his next big attempt in Brazil come 2023. “We have not yet marked it down, but it will be quite a challenge in international waters. This time, it will be for yet another cause,” he told us.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication • This is our original content. Please fill up the form for authorized use of the content. NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Other Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 8 + 3 Submit Request