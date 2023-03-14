Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Atul Kamble

Bridging the gap

Students prepare for upcoming exams in an innovative reading nook under the Maheshwari Udyan flyover in Matunga. Pic/Atul Kamble

Graphic detail

While colleges did not look kindly on students who brought graphic novels to class in the past, times have changed. Organised by Wilson College this weekend, Warning: Graphic Content will be an exhibition of graphic novels from teachers’ and students’ private collections. Dr Michelle Philip associate professor and head of the department of English, said, “We are showcasing graphic novels like The Parent Trap, The Absent-Minded Professor to convey that it’s time we take them seriously given that they are, in the words of John Ridley. It will be an amazing blend of art, literature and the theatre of the mind.”

These artists are painting up a fury in Marol

(Left) Tanya Eden at work on her mural; (right) another part of the mural

For the art-lover passing through Marol art village this week, there are some new sights to see. Earlier this month, this diarist reported on the Ladies First campaign by city-based artists, Wickedbroz, to offer a platform to female graffiti artists in the city. After their travels to Goa, the group started on their murals in Mumbai last weekend. “The works are by six artists in all, and will continue through this week,” co-founder Zain Siddiqui shared. Hosted in association with the art collective, dream marol, Siddiqui pointed out, “We are just a platform for their artwork. It is a chance for these artists to break free from people telling them what to paint and how to paint.”While there was no specific theme to the works, Siddiqui noted that the freedom to express captures the idea of ‘Ladies First’ in action. In addition to offering a platform, the venture will also host a street art workshop on the coming weekend. Among the artists at work on these murals is Tanya Eden Art, whose concept captures the hip-hop vibe and feminine freedom of the arts village. Eden shared, “My colours are vibrant. They have a neon touch which comes from my graphic art style.” Titled Future Rani, Eden said the mural sought to visualise the many phases of a woman. “There is the touch of hip-hop with the rap culture of the neighbourhood, as well as an element of old-school styling in the free hair and red ribbon, along with a bindi,” she told this diarist.

A festival with a difference

A performance of Ambedkarite songs. Pic Courtesy/AmbedkarArtProject

Not all educational institutes need to be bookish. The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) will host the Bahujan Arts Festival for the first time since the pandemic on March 15 and 16. The two-day festival will see a host of subaltern artistes and performers, including rapper Arivu and Malvika Raj. Among the artworks on display will be an audio-visual project, Ambedkar age digital book mobile. Founded by public intervention artiste Smita Rajmane and filmmaker and PhD scholar Somnath Waghmare, the exhibition curates Ambedkarite songs and performances over a 500-year period. Waghmare shared, “We will also have an artiste from Panjrapole perform on the opening day. It is symbolic of the voices that we seek to portray.”

Songs for a cause

Shailaja Subramanian

An initiative by women, about women and for women is the perfect description for the upcoming Swarotsav show on Saturday. Organised by Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) and headed by artiste Shailaja Subramanian, the event is a tribute to Asha Bhosale and the late Lata Mangeshkar. Proceeds will go to support female cancer patients, Anita Peter, executive director, CPAA told us. “We strive to conduct events that help with funding, and Subramanian offered to do a free concert,” she added. Subramanian shared, “We, as artistes feel obliged and overwhelmed to get a chance to perform for such a good cause. I am grateful to be able to give back to society.”

Sounds of water on the ramp

While the attention of fashionistas at Lakme Fashion Week last weekend, focussed on glamour, this diarist was curious about the presence of composer and pianist Sahil Vasudeva. Turns out, Vasudeva was part of Tarun Tahiliani’s show, which had Shobhita Dhulipala as the showstopper. The composer shared, “The collaboration was a good opportunity for me because it was the first designer I have worked with who gave me such creative freedom.” Keeping with the water motif of Tahiliani’s designs, Vasudeva showcased his original composition, Kinara - the seashore, and a reimagining of Philip Glass’ work. “Kinara will also be part of my upcoming album this year,” he added.