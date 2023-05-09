Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Sameer Markande

Thirst trap

To beat the Mumbai heat, a monkey at Elephanta Caves drinks water from a plastic bottle while her baby hangs on.

Red stamp over letters

Rajan Jayakar; (right) A page from Jayakar’s Red Cross stamp collection

While collecting stamps is a well-known passion for collectors, historian and retired advocate Rajan Jayakar has a unique twist to his. On the occasion of Red Cross Day yesterday, we got in touch with Jayakar to know more about his huge Red Cross stamp collection. “I am not a hoarder of stamps. The Red Cross was used as a postal authority during World War II. Because the Universal Postal Union did not work during that period, they chose the Red Cross to send letters across continents because the organisation’s head office was in a neutral land — Switzerland,” he explained. “To cite an example, a letter from Germany to the US would first go to Switzerland where it was opened for examination. It was sent to the US once deemed safe. There it was opened again before finally being sent to the receiver. This opening and closing of letters is what my collection is about,” he added.

My word! It’s Sonam!

Sonam Kapoor at the Coronation. Pic courtesy/Getty Images; (right) Amandeep Singh

The coronation of King Charles had a touch of the world to it. From Tom Cruise calling him his ‘wingman’ to some playful ribbing by his own successor-to-come, Prince William, it was quite the occasion for the new king. India had its representation in actress Sonam Kapoor who presented a spoken-word performance to introduce the Commonwealth virtual choir. Quite the moment for an art form that started out in basement sessions, remarked spoken-verse artiste Amandeep Singh. “It feels good to be represented by an Indian celebrity. I hope we see such things regularly and on bigger stages,” he said. While noting that the performance might have brought attention to the art, Singh added, “I wish that they gave it more time. It ended just as the rhythm was beginning to build.”

Lock it safely

Vrunda Pathare; (right) A sketch of the inner workings of the first Godrej lock from 1908

There was a time when most Indian households swore by the power of Godrej and Boyce (G&B) locks. That is how brilliant the technology of this lock system has been for almost 13 decades. To celebrate the 126th Foundation Day, G&B, held an exhibition yesterday at their Vikhroli address. “G&B secured its very first patent for the Springless Lock back in 1908. In the absence of a physical, original model of the first patented lock, Godrej Archives has replicated the Springless Lock utilising archival records that provide intricate details on the making of the lock. All of these were part of the exhibition, where 3D printing technology was used to create a tangible connection to the company’s legacy,” Vrunda Pathare, head, Godrej Archives, noted.

Singing into its 50th year

The choir during a performance in December last year

If singing is what you love, join The Stop-Gaps choir; this is what Alfred J D’Souza, chairman and music director of The Stop-Gaps Cultural Academy, told this diarist. The choral ensemble is holding auditions for new members this and next Sunday at St Joseph’s School in Bandra. And you don’t need past experience to get selected, only a talent and passion for singing. “As The Stop-Gaps’ choral ensemble completed 50 years in 2022, this year will be just as exciting as we will host not just our usual concerts, The Young Talent and Budding Brigade in June, but also a one-of-its-kind Broadway-and-Gospel-themed concert in August 2023,” D’Souza said. He added that being part of the ensemble will give singers the opportunity to perform not only in concerts in India but internationally as well.

Alfred J D’Souza

The vegetarian slider, mate

Pic courtesy/YouTube

The vada pav has found its moment in the cyber sun. Aamchi Mumbai’s traditional burger has featured on YouTuber Andy Cooks’ (in pic) channel. The clip is headlined: The Best Slider? Mumbaikars who are mightily chuffed at that will be ready to explode with pride at the line below the YouTube film that asks: Should the vada pav win Sandwich of the Year? Andy Cooks is a cooking channel on YouTube featuring New Zealand-born celebrity chef Andy Hearnden who racks up many views on YourTube and Tik Tok. In the vada pav video, we have the Kiwi cooking the vada, frying the green chilies, even making the chutneys, and singing a paean to Mumbai’s traditional dish. As the chef bites into the vada pav he has made in the YouTube video he says: ‘For a cost-effective, vegetarian slider, you cannot go past the vada pav’. Aiga! That’s right, re. As for this diarist? She’s heading out for a vada pav, as you read this.