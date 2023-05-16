Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Too cool for school

Unaffected by the sun, two friends pose for pictures at a temporary selfie point set up near Bandstand promenade

Designs on a Bandra adda

The corners of Mumbai city are filled with stories; from broken hearts to adorable dates. All of which find a space in city-based illustrator Hitekshi Dama’s works. Her latest sketch set in the Bandra eatery Candies’ caught this diarist’s attention. It was natural, remarked Dama, saying, “Many of my meetings take place there.” The illustration captures the animated couple sharing a quiet moment in front of the familiar wall of their Pali Hill outlet.

Hitekshi Dama

From taking selfies to sharing a cuppa, they pose around the now iconic eatery. The space has been a mainstay in the popular, hip suburb, with Dama herself a part of its clientele. “I was a regular through all my years at college. Every time you visit the space, you find something new,” she shared. What makes Dama’s work even more accurate is her style of blending photography and illustration. “I love clicking pictures. So, I thought of bringing both the art forms together on a single platform,” the illustrator remarked.

A song for auld lang syne

A Humming Birds member rehearses for the concert

The Humming Birds are singing again. The city-based amateur singing group is set to embark on their first concert since the pandemic. Taking place on May 19 at the Mysore Association Hall, the concert will focus on songs from Hindi films from the 1960s to the ’90s. Interior designer and troupe member Subodh Ekbote shared, “I have been part of the group since the ’90s. We usually have two to three shows every year, but haven’t had one since the pandemic.” Made up of senior citizens, many of whom faced a difficult time during the pandemic, he said, “Music has kept us all going through these times. I believe it can bring the world together.” The group has been rehearsing for their upcoming concert every Sunday at the Amulakh school in Matunga. “We have been rehearsing for over a month now, and you will get a duet and a solo from us,” Ekbote promised.

See, it’s CSMT!

The photograph posted by Usman Patel, pointing at the helmetless policeman. Pic Courtesy/Twitter

Mumbai police’s traffic department’s Twitter handle @MTPHereToHelp is a useful tool to report traffic violations that also include the cops themselves. On Sunday, Mumbaikar Usman Patel posted a picture of a helmetless policeman riding his two-wheeler near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). There was no mention of the area in the tweet, but one could not miss the iconic railway terminus building to the left of the errant rider. “We request you that the address you provided is not sufficient, send us the full address,” said @MTPHereToHelp in response to the complaint. This is when the flak started to flow thick and fast. Users wanted to know why the complainant was being asked to provide an address when the city’s most famous landmark was clearly seen in the image. Action has been taken, @MTPHereToHelp said on Monday morning. The traffic department probably needs the destination as part of their procedure, but questions toh banta hain, na?

Walking through the waterworld

A boy walks over a pipe at Filterpada. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

This Sunday, filmmaker Akanksha Gupta is set to introduce her guests to a new perspective of Mumbai at her walk, Tracing the footsteps of water. “It is interesting because water is a lens through which we look at the city. Cities always come up where there is an abundance of water,” Gupta noted, adding that the cinematic expedition that moves from Malabar Hill to Dhobi Talao, is an attempt to look at history as well as how existing inhabitations have been shaped by power conflicts and decisions around water.

Let’s engage with the kids



Children work on a volcano experiment

Initiatives centred on the city that are founded on kindness and a community’s growth leave this diarist filled with hope. Dharavi Diary, a collective in the neighbourhood that focuses on the upliftment of first-generation students from backward areas, celebrated Maker’s Day last weekend. The day saw children coming together to project a learning curve of sorts. Nawneet Ranjan, its founder, shared, “They collaborated on art and crafts projects, and worked on scientific experiments. It was a fun day put together by senior fellows from the group who are now in college. The idea is to keep kids engaged in things they learn, recreate and present.”