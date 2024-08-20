Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

All eyes on Bappa

Revellers click pictures of a passing idol of Ganesha against the backdrop of the statue of a tiger at a traffic junction in Parel.

Stars in Bandra



An installation created by students

Stars of a different kind converged at Bandra’s St Joseph’s Convent High School to celebrate National Space Day that falls on August 23. “The day was announced to commemorate the launch of Chandrayaan-3 in 2023,” shared Donna Barretto, a schoolteacher. Students decorated the premises with artworks and installations of space missions to welcome geo-scientist and former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) member Chandrashekhar Patibandla. “After felicitations by principal Sister Lalita Lopez and vice-principal Sister Jenny Joseph, the professor interacted with students and shared insights on remote sensing, the Indian Deep Space network, resource conservation and Chandrayaan-3 with students,” Barretto shared.

Smashing 20 with memories aplenty

The Mumbai Marathon will smash a titanic 20 years when it is run on January 19, 2025. mid-day’s news features editor Hemal Ashar was one of the recipients of a special commemorative medallion released by organisers Procam International on the occasion, for supporting the marathon through reportage for two decades. The mid-day journalist recalled the first ever marathon run in February 2004, “where entire Mumbai was on the roads cheering the runners, there was so much excitement because of the novelty.



Hemal Ashar with the medallion

Runners were melting like ice-creams in the Mumbai heat. We had several who did not even finish the 21 km [half marathon] as many runners were not trained enough to complete that distance. Some journalists reporting on the event even missed catching the double decker bus for the press because they could not reach the venue on time, as they did not envisage road closures would involve taking much longer routes. Several runners were wearing t-shirts with slogans for different causes.

A young man even had a small branch with leaves stuck to the back of his T-shirt, as he was espousing a green cause, much to the ire of other runners who were seeing red as this foliage was hitting the others who were running next to him. A huge roar went up as Anil Ambani ran past! The elite Kenyan athletes simply ate up the Mumbai roads, with the photographers on the top deck of the press bus shouting at the driver: ‘Fast, fast, fast’ for the best angles as they saw the runners approaching. The anecdotes could fill up a book,” she said.

Twenty years on, more mature participation and informed spectatorship make this spectacle a serious race now. Some years ago, even the most elite athletes dropped out of the race, near the now-defunct Flora restaurant at Worli as a couple of them were unwell. It goes to prove that elite or amateur, the 42.2km (full marathon) is always very challenging. Marathoners have their journey. The press corps, waking up at 3.30 am to catch the train to be at the marathon start line on that one Sunday which is race day every year, have theirs.

Together, we protect each other

What is Rakshabandhan like for neurodivergent siblings? “Just like it is for neurotypical siblings,” shared Shravan Leekha, executive producer of a new short film, Growing up with a sibling with disability. Released on YouTube, it is co-created by storytelling venture Much Much Media and NGO Umeed Child Development Center. Founded by neurodivergent Aditi Agarval (right) and Aalap Deboor, Much Much Media’s latest film was inspired by Agarval’s own experience.



Twins Gayatri and Vir Kapoor in a moment from the short film

“My brother and I are neurodivergent siblings. We found a companion in one another. Likewise, we interviewed three pairs of siblings, with either one sibling who is neurodivergent, or both,” Agarwal explained. While one would expect these bonds to be different, the film sheds light on how similar they can be. “They are different in the challenges they face understanding each other, and how they overcome this to go out of the way to protect each other. This movie is a wholesome documentation of how Gen-Z neurodivergent siblings navigate life together,” Leekha added.

A bit of Mizo magic in Mumbai



Local artistes perform Cheraw at the pineapple festival in Bandra

Last year, when Josie Paris Renthlei, founder of Northeastern cloud kitchen Josie’s Kitchen, brought to Mumbai 3,000 kg pineapples from her home town in Mizoram, they were sold out within days. “There is a high demand for Mizoram’s pineapples here. They are famous because they are organically produced,” Renthlei, who moved to Mumbai in 2004, shared. Realising this keen interest, she launched a two-day-long Mizoram Pineapple Festival in Bandra East last weekend.

The event brought together 12 Mizo entrepreneurs who displayed products ranging from tea, skin care, handlooms, and other products. “Two local artistes, Youngfella and Lilac, had a live gig. We held a fashion show showcasing handlooms of Mizoram, and had a group perform Cheraw. Over 2,000 people visited, and we sold 1,500 kg pineapples. I plan on making this an annual event,” she shared. “Jennifer Lalrinzuali Renthlei, Miss Mizoram 2024, also attended the event,” she beamed.