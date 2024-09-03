Breaking News
Man uses ‘live-in agreement’ to get bail in rape case
Mumbai: Brace for delays in Western Railway for a month
Bandra Fair: Talks fail, renters left in the lurch
Mumbai: 1,811 Aarey stalls face uncertainty
Thane: Bhiwandi teens killed in hit-and-run accident
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Diary Tuesday Dossier

Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

Updated on: 03 September,2024 06:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Team mid-day |

Top

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article
Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier
x
00:00

Zara Hatke, Zara Bachke


Passengers jostle for space as they try to board a crowded air-conditioned double decker BEST bus at Andheri railway station



Gandharan art, unplugged


Seated Hariti with children, 2nd Century AD. Pic Courtesy/CSMVS; (right) Naman Ahuja
Seated Hariti with children, 2nd Century AD. Pic Courtesy/CSMVS; (right) Naman Ahuja

Even as the country of Afghanistan descends into chaos, professor Naman Ahuja is hoping to shed light on a different world that also originated in the same region. Tomorrow, his lecture titled One Mother, Many Mother Tongues, part of the Ancient Sculptures exhibition at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) ongoing till October 1, will delve into Gandharan art using the iconography of the goddess Hariti from the British Museum’s collection. “Gandharan art is often described as a mix of Indian and Greek forms. I hope to bring to light the many influences in style and culture from Egyptian, Zoroastrian, Lebanese, Hellenic and Buddhist that influenced it,” Ahuja shared. A professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi, he added, “Incidentally, Gandhara was in the Peshawar Valley in today’s Afghanistan. To put up a public statue such as this tells us a lot about the multi-linguistic, pluralistic culture that attracted people to the region, and how it shaped their culture.”

T please!

The signage at Mount Mary Chowk
The signage at Mount Mary Chowk

It’s never too late to correct something. When it comes to this chowk, it’s a great time to do so, considering the nearby Basilica of our Lady of the Mount in Bandra has begun to attract countless devotees for the annual novenas dedicated to the Feast of the Nativity of Mary.

For the love of cricket

The photograph that inspired Matt Sterne. Pic Courtesy/Instagram (right) A moment from the film
The photograph that inspired Matt Sterne. Pic Courtesy/Instagram (right) A moment from the film

The recently concluded online facet of the 4th edition of Culture Cinema Film Festival (C2F2) witnessed the documentary Ghost Town Cricket win the top prize. Incidentally, the film has an Indian inspiration. Director Matt Sterne (inset, top) shared, “During the pandemic lockdown, I spotted this picture of a hillside match in Shopian, Kashmir on the Internet. It set me off to look for a similar cricket ground locally.”

Sterne discovered it in an abandoned town, 700km north of Adelaide, where former residents would gather to play cricket once a year in an effort to protect and restore the town. “The town was abandoned in the mid ’60s. The ground is at the heart of this community and their love of the game,” Sterne remarked. As for the festival, director Praveen Nagda (inset, above) noted that they will be travelling to institutions across India to screen the films and host workshops till December.

Mean street beats in Vikhroli

Sadhana Tewde (left) shows off her skills during the cypher at Vikhroli
Sadhana Tewde (left) shows off her skills during the cypher at Vikhroli

Last week, a local hip-hop group, Street Hip Hop, was joined by 100 rappers and artistes at their Vikhroli park venue, making their recent event a rather vibrant one. The event saw Sadhana Tewde, a local rapper, perform verses on freedom. Shafi Shaikh AKA Mr Black Bond performed his crowd favourite verses and routines while Tewde beatboxed to the rhythm. “We performed and spread our love for the attendees,” Sheikh told the diarist. “The event was attended by many underground artistes,” he said. Some of the underground artistes in attendance were witness to performances by Salim Shaddy, Vedent and Junaid. Female hip hop artistes and rappers were a part of this event; encouraged by Tewde who spun verses and laid down beatbox tracks. The event was a cypher organised in collaboration with popular artistes like BMT and MC Ayaan.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Mumbai Diary Mumbai Diary update Mumbai Dossier Mumbai Dossier update mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK