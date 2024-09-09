The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier x 00:00

Oasis of calm

ADVERTISEMENT

Unbothered by a passing train, a man catches a nap next to his luggage at Malad railway station.

Kick it up a notch

The Rick and Morty and (right) Pablo Escobar sneakers

The creative juices are in full flow at artist trio Doodle Mapul’s studio in Bhayander. A new series of sneakers customised by Amal Nair, Yash Shetty and Kirthi Pillai, features Pablo Escobar, Rick and Morty, and Mammootty-inspired artworks that have caught the attention of sneakerheads. “We always wanted to go overboard with our designs, but the wearability factor held us back. This time, we turned pre-owned sneakers into our canvas,” shared co-founder Kirthi Pillai. Created over the course of 48 hours, the sneakers feature embellishments made using air dry clay. “We’re fans of the web series Narcos and Rick and Morty, and decided to bring the characters to life through our designs. For now, we aren’t selling the pieces. They’ll be displayed in our showcases,” Pillai told this diarist. Those keen to get their own kicks customised, can head to @doodlemapuls.

Kirthi Pillai. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

She’s a natural!

At an open mic in Kharghar last weekend, entomologist Dr V Shubhalaxmi talked about a different species of butterflies; the ones you feel in your tummy when you’re in love. “I have penned nearly 100 love poems in Urdu and Hindi over the years, but I never had the time to present them. The open mic was a novel experience. I felt a little out of place reading from my 1996 diary while younger participants were reading out of their mobile screens,” she laughed, adding that she will now look to present more regularly at open mics to give her creative side a new lease of life.

Signs for the streets

A still from the short film that is centred on pedestrian safety in the city

Social impact organisation Asar’s new short film might hit too close to home if you’ve struggled to negotiate traffic as a pedestrian in the city. A part of the organisation’s My Access Matters series, the film follows a child making her way home from school navigating Malad West’s rush-hour traffic. Bhaskar Chawla, senior campaign manager, sustainable mobility team, shared, “Roads in Indian cities are far from pedestrian-friendly. Children, the elderly, and the lesser-privileged who cannot afford motor vehicles end up bearing the brunt of these pitfalls in planning. We are collaborating with environmental organisations to distribute the video to a wide audience. We hope the film raises awareness and reaches the decision makers to spark a tangible change.” Log on to @waatavaran to watch the short film series.

Let’s go wild

Wild Wild Women in performance; (right) Shruti Bhosle. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

Mumbai’s popular all-women hip-hop collective Wild Wild Women (WWW) has concluded their hunt for a new member with Shruti Bhosle. A national level skater and skating instructor with an impressive tally of nine national level medals to her name, Bhosle will now showcase her skateboarding prowess alongside the collective’s electric performances. “I was elated when Ashwini Hiremath AKA Krantinaari invited me to be a part of the collective. She had been following my work for a while. We share the same pursuit of freedom. What truly fascinates me about them is the energy the collective brings to the stage. I’m looking forward to being a part of it soon,” Bhosle shared.

A day out in the open sea

Swimmers at a previous open water swimming session off the city’s coast

Come November 17, 30 swimmers of the MSS Ultra Swim community will race in a point-to-point open-water event starting from the Gateway of India and culminating at the Atal Setu. Co-founded by Susrita Sen, Mehul Ved and Minesh Babla, the Mumbai Sea Swimmers community will also host differently-abled participants this year. “Participants can either swim solo, or team up with others in groups of two or three, depending on their endurance levels,” Babla told this diarist. “Last year, participants had fun swimming alongside dolphins. In November, the sea is easier to negotiate because the rains have receded. It is also a good time to spot dolphins in Mumbai,” Babla explained. While open-water swimming is tougher than swimming in the pool, Babla assures that safety measures are a priority at the event. “People opt for open-water swimming for the experience. It is meditative. We will start early in the day and may catch the sunrise,” he added. Those keen to participate can sign up on mumbaiseaswimmers.com.