The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pics/Nimesh Dave

Listen to this article Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier x 00:00

Intelligent design

ADVERTISEMENT

Labourers build a wooden platform at a Navaratri ground in Borivali West

Perform, learn, grow



A moment from the training

Bhasha Centre, an organisation dedicated to connecting arts professionals has announced its second edition of “Think Big Think Small” (TBTS), scheduled on February 2025. This month-long workshop aims to empower young artists in project management and production within the performing arts. Founder (inset) Vivek Madan stated, “We teach skills to help them make money.” Participants will engage in exercises covering budgeting, publicity and event conceptualisation. By the end of the course, the nine producers-in-training will execute a live event.

A bandar in Bandra



The monkey spotted at St Peter’s Church precinct

Surprises never cease, and sometimes, they come in the simian form. Parishioners were taken aback, while some were smiling, as this monkey was spotted in the St Peter’s Church in Bandra West on Sunday. The unusual visitor was seen loping around the area, with a nonchalant gait, amusing some, alarming a few others who did not know quite what to make of this. The Bandra buzz is that this monkey has been spotted in at least three other churches and around it, in Bandra West last month itself. Some claim it is the same monkey and when asked how they can be sure they had a quirky answer: Mr Monkey has a distinctive long tail. Well, and therein lies a tale.

For you, Dame Maggie



Lilette Dubey with Dame Maggie Smith. Pic courtesy/Instagram

In a heartfelt throwback post, Lilette Dubey paid tribute to the late Dame Maggie Smith, (best known for her role as Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter movie series), reflecting on the times they shared on stage and screen. she stated “I adored Maggie Smith as an artiste and person. Watching her was a masterclass in acting.” Dubey explained that Smith’s performances were captivating because of her ability to portray depth with effortless ease. “Her natural intensity, combined with her sharp wit and expressive eyes, made every role unforgettable.” Dubey recalled how Smith’s dedication and authenticity on set were unmatched. “She brought truth to every character,” she added. Though the world mourns her loss, Smith’s influence on acting remains undeniable, leaving a lasting legacy for future generations.

A quadrennial of recycling



Participants at the waste collection drive at Shivaji Park

While many claim this city to be their own, there are a few who roll up their sleeves and get to work when the city most needs it. Residents of Dr MB Raut Marg, also known as Madhli Galli in Dadar’s Shivaji Park, completed four years of their Madhali Galli Green Initiative this weekend with a novel campaign. This cleanliness drive was commenced in September 2020 by residents of the neighbourhood who started this initiative by collecting plastic bottles and other dry waste for recycling and reuse.

On their anniversary last weekend, the residents collected nearly 359 kgs of dry electronic and thermocol waste.“We began with 450 grams of plastic and have now collected over 18,420 kg of waste. We also gather clothes, utensils, and toys for the underprivileged,” said (inset) Ravindra Waghmare, a member of the community and a local resident, told this diarist.

Unconventional beats



Children use household objects to create music at a previous performance

The students of 88-The Piano Academy in Tardeo are set to perform at NCPA this Sunday. The show Just Beat It! is a musical performance using everyday objects as unconventional instruments to bring attention to rhythms one may not notice. The event aims to explore and expand musical creativity, incorporating a non-verbal drama and highlighting daily scenarios.



Shivani Patel Vissanji

The 40 participants from the age group of 8 years to 15 years are selected on the basis of their creativity. “Versatility played a key role in the selection process as we have a variety of instrumental performances, infused with drama in every act. We want our audience to experience a joyful day that will inspire them to have them tap to any rhythm in their daily life,” says Shivani Patel Vissanji, founder of the music academy.