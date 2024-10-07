Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Raining on his parade

A man takes shelter under a chair while watching Ramlila at Azad Maidan.

This kila is killing it

Rapper Jay Kila, who moved to Mumbai from New York in 2018, launched the trailer for his series, How To Make It In Mumbai. Featuring candid conversations with popular artistes, it is inspired by his journey in the music industry, “I’ve seen it change a lot since I moved here.” The first season includes 11 episodes, while the second season will include 14. Episodes will be released on his YouTube channel this Friday. He also highlighted the project’s collaborative spirit, crediting co-writer Tarun Hansen, and the cast for their contributions.

Woman of mettle

The weekend arrived with a shocking blow for the art world in Mumbai. Sunaina Kejriwal, director of the Kamalnayan Bajaj Art Gallery, passed away on Saturday after a long illness. The daughter of late industrialist Rahul Bajaj, Kejriwal’s curation and handling of the Kamalnayan Bajaj Hall and Art Gallery led it to becoming one of the central hubs of Mumbai’s art society.

For Tasneem Zakaria Mehta, director of the Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Kejriwal was not just a peer, but a patron. “I knew her first through Rahul [Bajaj] Bhai. The family has been a longstanding donor and patron of the museum,” she shared. In fact, the museum has a hand in Kejriwal’s progress in the art world. “She did a Post Graduate Diploma programme in The History of Indian Art – Modern & Contemporary and Curatorial studies at the museum. She was very keen, and had informed herself in the nuances of art,” Mehta added. The loss, the director remarked, was deeply felt across the Mumbai art society. “We knew of her cancer, but she had always been very brave. You would never hear her speak or complain of it. Her approach to the curation of contemporary art was not as much as a commercial enterprise, but as a support system to artists,” Mehta said.

Mentor with a difference

At the ripe old age of 93, artist Manohar Mhatre opened yet another exhibition, titled The Constant Line, at the Strangers House Gallery in Colaba last weekend. Incidentally, the opening on Saturday also marked the artist’s 93rd birthday, an event celebrated by many friends and students, including former mentee Vikrant Bhise.

“We, as young artists, knew of him and his practice. He did not have many exhibitions, but he was known for his use of textile. Even this exhibition has elements of the same. I remember when we would take our works to him to get it judged and verified for authenticity,” Bhise shared. A peer of MF Husain and Prabhakar Barwe among others, Mhatre also had another hidden skill. “He could, and still can, read palms. Sometimes, he would notice us worrying about an upcoming exhibition, or some other issue, and sit us down. He would read our palms, and calm us down so that things will get better,” the artist shared. Bhise has reason to trust the readings, Mhatre suggested the date for his wedding. “When my wife and I were undecided on the dates, he set it. Now, this is a skill few artists have,” he shared with this diarist.

Rhythm beyond boundaries

The Mehli Mehta Music Foundation recently conducted a music session at Aseema Charitable Trust in Bandra, focusing on the basics of music like tempo and pulse. Farahnaaz Dastoor, education head at the foundation, shared, “Our approach with interactive rhymes, songs, and colourful props helped engage the children, improving their focus and language proficiency. Using proven methods like the Kodai and Dakapo approaches, the session also enhanced the children’s ability to multi-task and understand rhythm unconsciously. She added, “By the end of the programme, they’ll be able to grasp rhythm, and keep a steady beat.”

Readying for an East Indian fest

Bandra Gymkhana, located on St Andrews Road will be celebrating the East Indian Festival, on October 27. The daylong festivities will be a celebration of East Indian culture, which includes a dance performance, a skit, showcasing the traditional East Indian wedding and a few food stalls serving the delicacies from East India. “We planned this event to showcase our tradition and culture to newer generations who might not be familiar with it,” says Dr Cheryl Misquitta, the president of The Bandra Gymkhana. The event will commence with an opening prayer followed by the inauguration of the festival by the club president. One of the highlights of the event is a special act, Notes and Beats, a band performance which will be a fusion of popular music and East Indian folk music. For this festival, the 89-year-old gymkhana will be decorated, focusing on the rich heritage and culture of the East Indian community.