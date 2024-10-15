Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Satej Shinde

Circle of life

A family’s busy morning is viewed through neatly stacked pipelines near BJ road in Bandra West.

Comic expansion

Participants at Mumbai Comic Con

Comic Con India has extended its pop culture celebration to eight cities this year by adding the destinations of Pune, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad to the existing list of Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

“The vision behind expanding the comic festival is that it stems from our long-standing goal to make the Comic Con experience accessible nationwide. These cities have vibrant popular culture communities that have been eagerly awaiting our events for years,” founder Jatin Varma (above) told this diarist. “We are working hard to bring a mix of international and local guests, artists, and exhibitors that will resonate with each city’s demographic,” he shared.

BEST access to art



The double-decker bus parked on Mohammed Ali Road that houses the gallery

The students of Sir JJ School of Art, Architecture and Design recently showcased their artworks on the Ho Ho Bus Gallery, a mobile art gallery recreated from the beloved double-decker bus. It is a part of an initiative by the BMC, which includes a mobile bus library and a cafeteria. The gallery was inaugurated last Sunday with an exhibition of over 40 artworks by the students from various departments of the institute. The curated works include landscapes, portraits, acrylic paintings, ceramic, textile, metal artworks and sculptures.



A view of the artworks inside the gallery

“In all, 26 students participated in this exhibition,” the exhibition coordinator and lecturer at Sir JJ School of Art, Prakash Sonawane, told this diarist. “The Ho Ho Bus Art Gallery is an initiative to spread awareness about art among people, and it is accessible to everyone who wants to visit and enjoy the artworks of the students. The production of this project took approximately three months to complete. The gallery, located on Mohammed Ali Road, near Minara Masjid is also open to passionate artists who are searching for a platform to exhibit their art,” he added.

The lady of Karjat



Pilgrims at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Karjat

Nothing defines a traditional Mumbaikar like an innate connection to the local train. The tradition of Karjat cha sann at the Our Lady of Fatima church in the distant suburb of Karjat has one such unexplored connection. Walter Murzello (inset), founder-trustee of Mobai Gaothan Panchayat, shared, “Last Sunday was an important event in the East Indian calendar, and celebrated as the feast of Our Lady Of Fatima.

In 1920, the idol was brought from Portugal to the Karjat mission, and was kept at the railway station for some time. People would often visit it at the station.” The community is hoping to request railway authorities to place a plaque that will remind passers-by of this history.

Prithvi prepares



A moment from a previous edition of the festival

This November, the Prithvi Festival is back, and it’s bigger than ever. From November 3 to November 18, the hallowed Prithvi Theatre in Juhu will once again be buzzing with energy. The festival, a tribute to Prithviraj Kapoor’s dream of creating a vibrant cultural space, returns for its 41st celebration this year. The line-up is packed with variety, from 26 stunning shows by groups like Motley and Akvarious to experimental Fringe performances in Prithvi House. The black box venue will see 16 performances to place emphasis on experimental new works this year. Regulars would not want to miss Rukmini Vijayakumar’s special dance piece; or music concerts, including jazz performances by another familiar city name, Louiz Banks. There will also be seven live screenings of UK’s National Theatre Productions. For more details, readers can log on to prithvitheatre.org.

Chef in town

Music, food and flavour will join hands as UK-based culinary artist and chef Lara Norman drops by Mumbai’s Ekaa on October 25. The star of Netflix’s Five Star Chef 2023, Norman’s city visit is part of an immersive culinary experience, titled Gourmet Groove. With a four-course dinner paired with signature Singleton cocktails, the event will also feature the live techno and house beats of DJ Shrii. Norman remarked, “This series allows me to craft dishes that not only satisfy the palate but also uniquely engage all the senses. Pairing culinary creativity with live music creates an environment where every bite becomes part of the rhythm, and that makes it so special. Our goal is to keep the energy high and ensure the dancing doesn’t stop. That’s why small plates are perfect — they offer our guests a dynamic culinary experience while keeping the vibe lively and fun.” Guests will have the chance to engage directly with the chef, elevating their dining experience.