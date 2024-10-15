Breaking News
Govt's toll exemption an election 'gimmick', don't take it seriously: Patole
Baba Siddique murder: Pravin Lonkar sent in police custody till Oct 21
Mumbai Customs seize 5 kg marijuana at airport, one held
Mumbai: 28-year-old motorist killed in road rage in Malad; 9 held
Chiropractor held in Dahisar for indecency during woman's treatment
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Diary Tuesday Dossier

Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

Updated on: 15 October,2024 06:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Team mid-day |

Top

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article
Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier
x
00:00

Circle of life


A family’s busy morning is viewed through neatly stacked pipelines near BJ road in Bandra West.


Comic expansion


Participants at Mumbai Comic ConParticipants at Mumbai Comic Con

Comic Con India has extended its pop culture celebration to eight cities this year by adding the destinations of Pune, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad to the existing list of Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

“The vision behind expanding the comic festival is that it stems from our long-standing goal to make the Comic Con experience accessible nationwide. These cities have vibrant popular culture communities that have been eagerly awaiting our events for years,” founder Jatin Varma (above) told this diarist. “We are working hard to bring a mix of international and local guests, artists, and exhibitors that will resonate with each city’s demographic,” he shared.

BEST access to art

The double-decker bus parked on Mohammed Ali Road that houses the gallery
The double-decker bus parked on Mohammed Ali Road that houses the gallery

The students of Sir JJ School of Art, Architecture and Design recently showcased their artworks on the Ho Ho Bus Gallery, a mobile art gallery recreated from the beloved double-decker bus. It is a part of an initiative by the BMC, which includes a mobile bus library and a cafeteria. The gallery was inaugurated last Sunday with an exhibition of over 40 artworks by the students from various departments of the institute. The curated works include landscapes, portraits, acrylic paintings, ceramic, textile, metal artworks and sculptures.

A view of the artworks inside the gallery
A view of the artworks inside the gallery

“In all, 26 students participated in this exhibition,” the exhibition coordinator and lecturer at Sir JJ School of Art, Prakash Sonawane, told this diarist. “The Ho Ho Bus Art Gallery is an initiative to spread awareness about art among people, and it is accessible to everyone who wants to visit and enjoy the artworks of the students. The production of this project took approximately three months to complete. The gallery, located on Mohammed Ali Road, near Minara Masjid is also open to passionate artists who are searching for a platform to exhibit their art,” he added.

The lady of Karjat

Pilgrims at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Karjat
Pilgrims at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Karjat

Nothing defines a traditional Mumbaikar like an innate connection to the local train. The tradition of Karjat cha sann at the Our Lady of Fatima church in the distant suburb of Karjat has one such unexplored connection. Walter Murzello (inset), founder-trustee of Mobai Gaothan Panchayat, shared, “Last Sunday was an important event in the East Indian calendar, and celebrated as the feast of Our Lady Of Fatima.

In 1920, the idol was brought from Portugal to the Karjat mission, and was kept at the railway station for some time. People would often visit it at the station.” The community is hoping to request railway authorities to place a plaque that will remind passers-by of this history.

Prithvi prepares

A moment from a previous edition of the festival
A moment from a previous edition of the festival

This November, the Prithvi Festival is back, and it’s bigger than ever. From November 3 to November 18, the hallowed Prithvi Theatre in Juhu will once again be buzzing with energy. The festival, a tribute to Prithviraj Kapoor’s dream of creating a vibrant cultural space, returns for its 41st celebration this year. The line-up is packed with variety, from 26 stunning shows by groups like Motley and Akvarious to experimental Fringe performances in Prithvi House. The black box venue will see 16 performances to place emphasis on experimental new works this year. Regulars would not want to miss Rukmini Vijayakumar’s special dance piece; or music concerts, including jazz performances by another familiar city name, Louiz Banks. There will also be seven live screenings of UK’s National Theatre Productions.  For more details, readers can log on to prithvitheatre.org.

Chef in town

Music, food and flavour will join hands as UK-based culinary artist and chef Lara Norman drops by Mumbai’s Ekaa on October 25. The star of Netflix’s Five Star Chef 2023, Norman’s city visit is part of an immersive culinary experience, titled Gourmet Groove. With a four-course dinner paired with signature Singleton cocktails, the event will also feature the live techno and house beats of DJ Shrii. Norman remarked, “This series allows me to craft dishes that not only satisfy the palate but also uniquely engage all the senses. Pairing culinary creativity with live music creates an environment where every bite becomes part of the rhythm, and that makes it so special. Our goal is to keep the energy high and ensure the dancing doesn’t stop. That’s why small plates are perfect — they offer our guests a dynamic culinary experience while keeping the vibe lively and fun.” Guests will have the chance to engage directly with the chef, elevating their dining experience.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Mumbai Diary Mumbai Diary update Mumbai Dossier Mumbai Dossier update mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK