Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

Pic/Ashish Raje

Those festive vibes

A woman police constable’s mehendi art on her hand adds a pop of colour while on duty in Andheri. Pic/Ashish Raje

Winged wonders

Hrishikesh Rane at a previous session; (right) Hrishikesh

How many of you are aware of the coastal birds that flock Maharashtra every year? Hrishikesh Rane, assistant director, Mangrove Foundation, will reveal such facts in a session at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), Borivli on November 6. To celebrate Bird Week 2024, SGNP and the Mangrove Foundation have collaborated to spread awareness on the coastal and mangrove ecosystem of Maharashtra. “This is an introductory session to knowing and recognising the various species of coastal birds that visit every year. It is integral to understand how their migratory patterns are important for the fishing community as well as for keeping bio-habitats clean,” Rane informed this diarist.

Loving Mumbai

Marie Saglio in Dharavi, in 2017

For anthropologist, and now novelist, Marie Caroline Saglio, the city of Mumbai is a long-standing romance. Since 1996, she has lived and worked in the city, authoring two monographs on Dharavi. Now, she is set to release her first novel, Bombay. The launch on Thursday will see the author in discussion with Laurent Vergain, director, Alliance Française de Bombay. “Like my protagonist, Shiv, I have studied the city for over 30 years, but find it constantly changing. Like me, he returns to the city to examine its political, environmental and class conflicts, and understands it anew,” she told this diarist.

Touch the artwork

A painting from Sachdev’s Oorja collection; (right) a visitor experiences the painting at the gallery

Visits to art galleries always include that mandatory barricade between you and the artwork. Well, that is not the case with multidisciplinary artist Jayesh Sachdev’s newest installation at Tao Art Gallery. In a one-of-a-kind setting, Sachdev’s vision intentionally encourages people to touch the artwork in order to engage with it. “Touch is the primal connection that transforms mere observation into intimate experience. Touch has a powerful way of deepening our connection to art, yet gallery rules often discourage it, creating a sense of distance. I want my art to feel more inclusive and inviting — less like something intimidating and more like something people can engage with openly, breaking down the barriers that make art feel exclusive,” Sachdev explained. When this diarist asked him about the idea behind creating Oorja, his graphic paintings on blending the traditional and the modern, he said, “Creating the Oorja collection is a journey through tradition and change. Each piece aims to capture energy’s constant movement and interconnectedness, turning ancient wisdom into a modern visual story.” The installation is open for viewing till November 8.

Jayesh Sachdev

Adieu, Ikeda

One-Punch Man. Pic Courtesy/Wikimedia Commons; Shigemi Ikeda; Abhishek Dhotre

Anime fans all over the world woke up yesterday to the news of Emmy Award-winning art director Shigemi Ikeda’s demise. Credited with the creation of One Punch, Afro Samurai and other classics, Ikeda’s sudden departure has created a huge void in the anime fandom. “When I heard of Shigemi’s passing, I was in disbelief. He felt like a part of my childhood; I started watching One Punch Man as a 16-year-old.When I heard that he had passed, it felt very much like a piece of my childhood got locked away somewhere,” Anime fan Abhishek Dhotre (below), shared with this diarist. Ikeda’s work was a source of inspiration for artists all over the world. Mumbai-based Anime artist Jazyl Homavazir said, “His death is a huge loss but it leaves a massive legacy for behind for which he will be forever remembered.”

Ila Arun’s curtain raiser

Actress Ila Arun’s upcoming biography Pardey ke Peechey, delves into her journey in the entertainment industry. After her acting debut in Mandi (1983), she navigated her career as a woman in a male-dominated field. “While I agree it is a male-dominated industry, I believe things are changing. I was lucky not to face any opposition since I was trying not to steal the limelight from celebrated actors, and got the roles that fit my appearance and age,” she explained. Through Arun’s illustrious career as an actor, composer, and singer, she believes, “I took advantage and availed opportunities when they came. I believe if you have self-confidence, talent, and material to give to the industry, they respect you,” Her memoir, including industry stories, will be released later this month.