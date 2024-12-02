Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Nimesh Dave

Slow and steady

A statue of a man practising yoga reminds commuters and pedestrians on SV Road in Goregaon to take a timely breather.

Cheap thrills

Pranav Joshi plays at Chor Bazaar. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Shoppers at Mumbai’s popular Chor Bazaar got more than they might have bargained for last Sunday. Australia-based DJ Pranav Joshi aka Yng Daku set up a makeshift DJ booth outside an old electronics shop in the narrow Mutton Street lane for a street show. “I run a collective called Chor Bazaar back home in Australia that is inspired by Indian sounds. Performing at a real chor bazaar felt like I had come full circle,” Joshi told this diarist. On the DJ’s playlist were dance tracks including city-based upcoming rapper Yashraj Mehra’s track, Ishq Nachaawe. “The passers-by were quite amused. The children in the area seemed to love it the most. People would stop by for a minute, enjoy the music, and get on with their day,” he revealed. In other words, Joshi stole the show.

Furry friends get the job done at IIT-B

Students are all smiles as they interact with the therapy dogs

With placement season in full swing at IIT Bombay, expect numbers in the range of crores to make the news soon. As of now, we have a bit of priceless news. Furry friends Myshka, Niño, Shiro, Jordan and Minnie are helping the bright (and currently stressed out) minds at the premier institute breathe easy at a special ‘recharge zone’ this week. At the animal-assisted therapy zone, students can walk in to pet, talk to, or simply sit down and spend time with the trained fleet of dogs. Gayatri Ayyer, co-founder of Pawsitive Synergies, one of the participating organisations, gave this diarist a sneak peek into the first day’s proceedings, “Some students came in to celebrate after bagging a job offer, the others came in to lift their spirits after an unpleasant result. Interestingly, dogs are known to pick on social cues and adjust according to a person’s needs. The stakes are bound to get higher as we progress through the week. I hope our furry friends can make this journey a tad smoother.”

Gayatri Ayyer

Timeless tunes

(Clockwise from top) Shubha Mudgal in performance; a moment from Janfest 24; Rahul Sharma plays the santoor. Pics Courtesy/Wikimedia Commons

The coming year will witness the city celebrate Indian classical music talent from across India. St Xavier’s College (Empowered Autonomous), Mumbai, will host the 50th edition of Janfest on January 24 and 25, organised by The Indian Music Group (IMG). “We wanted the 50th edition to be special, so we identified four child prodigies who will perform to promote Indian classical music among the youth,” shared Tanishq Goyal, general secretary, IMG. The prodigies include Anagha Sukhatankar playing the sitar, Arijeet Banerjee playing pakhawaj, and Megh Pote and Rahul Vidwans in a flute jugalbandi. The line-up includes sitarist Ustad Shahid Parvez, santoor player Rahul Sharma, vocalist Shubha Mudgal and a violin performance by Dr N Rajam with three generations of her family. For information about passes, call 9968703372.

Play pickleball for a greater purpose

A player practises for the tournament

Residents of the northern suburbs will be swinging their shots for a cause as Maks Pickleball and Pickleball for Love organise a charity tournament from December 3 to 5 on Maks Pickleball courts in Dahisar. “The idea stemmed from observing pickleball’s boom in the northern suburbs between Dahisar and Malad. We thought of using the opportunity for a good cause,” said Mihir Mehta, founder of Pickleball for Love. The group has raised Rs 65,000 through registrations, which will be donated to three cancer patients from the city. For more updates, visit @makspickleball on Instagram.

Mihir Mehta

An Arabian night in Goregaon

Sameer Bundela (riding pillion) in the Aladdin costume in Goregaon

Commuters on the Western Express Highway near Goregaon had a fleeting Disney movie moment of their own as Aladdin zoomed past them late at night last Sunday. Cosplayer Sameer Bundela had just wrapped up a long day at a gaming convention at the Bombay Exhibition Centre and hopped onto a scooter to head home. “We got a fair share of surprised looks. Some people stopped us to get selfies,” shared Bundela, who was joined by a cosplayer in an Assassin’s Creed (a popular videogame title) costume. While the shenanigans unfolded late at night, the spirit of Mumbai was still alive. “A woman riding past us warned me about my cape flying too close to the wheels,” he told us.