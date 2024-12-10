Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Atul Kamble

’Tis the season

A choral group in performance at the Mumbai Christmas Music Festival at Girgaon Chowpatty

A plastic-free celebration

A worker strings a ribbon for festive decor; a Christmas star made of bamboo

This Christmas, Clean Mumbai Foundation is ensuring that the season of joy is an equally happy one for the planet as well. “After a recent interaction, I realised how important and effective the use of eco-friendly material can be in reducing plastic consumption, especially during Christmas. So, when Greenkraft, a collective that creates Christmas décor out of sustainable material, reached out, it was an opportunity to make people aware of non-plastic substitutes,” Kunti Oza (right), chairperson of the foundation revealed.

The city-based NGO will seek to platform the collective owned by women-led producer groups scattered across the rural communities of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Odisha this season. These communities specialise in hand-woven products made from sustainable and eco-friendly raw materials. “The team consists of more than 200 female workers from low income families who make these products by hand. They have a variety of options to suit every need, and all of the products are made from eco-friendly materials,” she added. With the city’s festive consumption pattern often resulting in the accumulation of non-biodegradable waste, Oza pointed out that the initiative could help in sparking a change. “We wanted to give solutions to people rather than just asking them to stop using plastics,” she concluded. Those keen to know more can log on to greenkraft.co.in.

Christmas is for everyone



A kid interacts with Santa Claus at the event (left) an artist impersonates Salman Khan for the audience

Christmas celebrations have already started around town, and joining the festive cheer in a unique way is Bandra’s St Peter’s Youth Special Service. “We are organising a Christmas tree party on December 15. This is the 53rd edition of the event.

We invite underprivileged children from low-income families belonging to villages around Mumbai, to join us in celebrating Christmas. We have organised a Santa Claus show, a snacks counter, game stalls and a special gift giveaway session for the kids in the end,” Joshua Dsouza, (above) organiser, told this diarist.

Winter wonderland in Mumbai?



Rahul Gund’s visual sketch of a snow-laden Taj Mahal Palace Hotel

With the temperatures dipping just below usual levels, Rahul Gund seems to have manifested his art into reality. The visual designer from Vikhroli had created animated visuals of iconic landmarks in Mumbai when the temperatures were still in the high 20s earlier this week. One of the visuals featured a snow covered Taj Mahal Palace in Apollo Bunder.

“I remember some of my friends abroad were sending me pictures of snow when we had a brief spell of cold days in the city. So, I thought it was an opportunity to reimagine the city under white snow,” the 26-year-old said. Using photographs he had shot himself, Gund created the fantasy. “Out of all these places, I would definitely spend time at the Gateway of India, if it ever snows in the city,” he told this diarist.

Look up and learn from the stars

Participants queue up to look through the telescope. Pic courtesy/Rajesh Rahangdale

Nehru Science Centre in Worli organised a sky observation programme over the weekend, where participants got a chance to observe the solar system through a telescope.

“As winter approaches, the night sky becomes an excellent canvas for observing celestial objects that are clearly visible in this season. If the response continues to be good, we plan to extend these programmes until February or March,” Yogesh Pravin Dudurkar (right), education assistant at the centre, shared.