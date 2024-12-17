Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Ashish Raje

Sounds like Christmas

Revellers and the faithful gather around the decked-up Mount Mary Basilica in Bandra to catch glimpses of carolers ringing in the festive season in the city.

Kabir goes local

Mumbai’s local trains teach you something new every day. For commuters travelling towards CSMT last week, it was the verses of saint and mystic Kabir, all thanks to Dharavi-based musician Sairaj Methari. In his new music video titled Local Pakadlo Dhimi, Methari recites Kabir’s Aisi Mhari Preet with a hint of rap music. “Mumbaikars are perpetually in a hurry to be somewhere. The song asks them to slow down and savour the smaller joys life has to offer. There couldn’t have been a better location to shoot the video,” Methari told us. As for how the hurried Mumbaikars took to Methari’s experiment, he revealed, “People were intrigued by the concept. I was initially worried that the idea of being in a music video might not sit right with some passengers, but I was pleasantly surprised. Some of the older passengers struck up a conversation, and we ended up discussing everything from philosophy to hip-hop.” While Methari doesn’t plan on hopping into a local to rap again anytime soon, the video can be viewed on @bboy_chosenone on Instagram.

Ustad’s seva for Prithvi

(From left) Zubin Balaporia, Zahan Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor, Sheldon D’Silva (on guitar), Taufiq Qureshi, Rakesh Chaurasia and Ustad Zakir Hussain with the strings ensemble

This diarist considers herself blessed to have witnessed late Ustad Zakir Hussain’s performance for Prithvi Theatre’s 40th memorial concert in February this year. Hosted by Kunal and Zahan Kapoor, it was to mark the birth anniversary of its visionary founder and actor Jennifer Kendal Kapoor.

Prior to the show, bowls of sheera to say happy birthday, were passed around the audience that waited patiently in the porch prior to the show. The sons and shagirds of late pakhawaj player Pandit Bhavani Shankar, hosted a mini ‘porch performance’. The evening was dedicated to Shankar, and Hindustani classical maestro late Ustad Rashid Khan. Inside, we were treated to a mesmeric performance, courtesy a stellar line-up, from Ustad ji to sarangi maestro Sabir Khan, to Ustad ji’s brothers, Taufiq and Fazal Qureshi, and Grammy-winning Rakesh Chaurasia. There were others too, like Zubin Balaporia and Vijay Prakash. The venue was choc-a-bloc but who was complaining! Jaya Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda were sandwiched between regular music lovers. At least, they got seats. Ashutosh Gowarikar silently squatted in the gangway for the first half hour of the concert. The staircase treads were occupied. The pit in front of the stage was overflowing.

From Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj, to Gino and Louiz Banks, and Ranjit Barot, the audience latched on to every note and word from the tabla maestro. Remarkably modest, and fresh from his triple Grammy win, he was grateful to be at Prithvi, despite his hectic schedule. He said he was “doing seva” for an institution that had kept the honest spirit of the arts alive. And seva, he did, playing almost continuously for two hours with his fellow musicians. One moment stood out — his magical jugalbandi with Chaurasia and Khan (Yaad piya ki aaye…). The applause still rings in our ears, not just from fans but from contemporaries too. Those melodies will forever be embedded in Prithvi Theatre’s corners and contours, we know. Go well, Ustad ji.

Delivering chai breaks in Mulund

The group distributes tea and snacks to the delivery partners

You’d usually spot them zooming and swerving past commuters to beat the clock, but last weekend, Mumbai’s food delivery partners slowed down for a well-deserved breather. At special ‘relax stations’ built by the Leo Club of Mulund Lakeside at multiple spots across the neighbourhood, the classic chai-samosa combo awaited the task force who continue to deliver in Mumbai’s unforgiving weather. “Initially, the delivery partners were hesitant to indulge in a break and accept the snacks. But once we picked up pace, there was no holding us back. By the end of the day, we had served nearly 180 delivery partners across various quick commerce platforms. We could see how much the short five-minute break, and our acknowledgement and gratitude meant to them,” revealed group member Gauri Deshmukh.

Healthy bonds

Rachna Tahilyani

Medical research is more than just laboratory tests. It requires a keen understanding of global technology and co-operation, said Rachna Tahilyani, director, Columbia Global Center, Mumbai. The center will host experts from Columbia University’s Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center (HICC), Tata Memorial Centre and Tata Memorial Hospital today, in the first of a series of webinars on breast cancer awareness and treatment using cutting-edge scientific research in genetic technology today. “For a general audience, this webinar offers insights into breast cancer genetics, the role of early detection, and advancements in treatment options. The vision is to create awareness and bridge the gap between cutting-edge scientific research and its practical implications for breast cancer treatment in India and the United States,” Tahilyani shared. For those keen to participate, register at @cgcmumbai.