Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

Bear necessities of life

A vendor puts up a vibrant display of stuffed toys along the Western Express Highway in Kandivli

Sketching an ode to Mumbai



Anirudh Kadav’s illustration of popular spots in the city

Anirudh Kadav (inset), a city-based illustrator and true Mumbaikar at heart, released a series of illustrations as an ode to the city of Mumbai and what it used to be. Kadav has managed to capture classics that may be out of circulation now, like the BEST open double decker buses, ambassador taxis, and the old local train model. After graduating from Raheja School of Arts, he worked with multiple agencies and studios. “Commercial work drained me out,” he shared as he went on to explain how he started working on this series during the COVID-19 lockdown. His followers commented on locations they couldn’t physically go to, and he would then try and sketch those places. Over time, the series changed and took on a life of its own. Now, it features iconic spots, classic Mumbai food, restaurants and everything that a Mumbaikar can relate to. “I keep exploring Mumbai, and I try to sketch new things,” shared Kadav.

Starry night in Gholvad



Stargazers at the overnight sky observation; (inset) an image of The Orion Nebula from the session

Recently, a team from the Nehru Science Centre, spearheaded by event curator Dr Anindita Mondal and Sheetal Chopde, from the education team, hosted an overnight sky observation with 90 students from Wilson College at Gholvad Village in the Palghar District. The observation went on from 5 pm to 6 am. Participants spotted multiple meteors, the Orion Nebula and the Andromeda Galaxy at the site and used six professional telescopes for the session. “More than educational, it was an immersive experience, which would not have been possible from the city,” the curator told us.

Grooving on the local train



A moment from the DJ set on the local

It is not every day that you catch your usual local, and there is a live DJ party. Commuters aboard the Churchgate to Borivli local train were recently treated to a musical mash-up by New York-based band, Baalti that comprises DJs Jaiveer Singh and Mihir Chauhan. “As musicians, playing a set in the local train was a very new experience for us,” Singh (below) told this diarist. Playing tracks from their own album as well as songs from musicians like Lapgan and Excise Dept, among others, the duo set the weekend mood for the commuters. “A lot of our music is based on reinterpreting sounds from South Asia, which is why it is interesting to see how the audience reacts to new material. People always bring the energy in Mumbai, and so we love playing here,” Singh signed off.

Savitribai on our minds



Participants display artworks from the live drawing session

Last weekend, city-based non-profit organisation Urja Trust paid an artistic tribute to Savitribai Phule on her 194th birth anniversary at a Dadar venue. “Art is an inclusive medium of expression — one which doesn’t discriminate on the basis of caste, religion or gender. The idea behind the event was to get artistes from all over the city to participate in a session where we collectively explored the resonance and impact of Savitribai’s work in our respective lives,” Iravati K (inset), programme coordinator, told this diarist.



A participant performs a monologue as Savitribai Phule. Pics/Atul Kamble

With a long line-up of performances, the session gave its participants all the liberty to showcase their craft in an interdisciplinary manner. “There were some 10 to 12 performances in the session. We had a couple of dance performances and a group of people singing community-based songs. There was also a poetry recital and a live drawing session. We had people share their personal takeaways from Savitribai’s life and at the end of the programme, we created a common document which encapsulated their experiences. It was truly enriching to connect with the community,” she shared with this diarist.