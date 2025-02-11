Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

His little oasis

A man scrolls on his phone as he relaxes on an abandoned seat near Anik Depot in Sion.

Wim’s wonders in Colaba

Wim Wenders interacts with the audience during a session; (right) Shivendra Singh Dungarpur

All roads led to Regal Cinema on Sunday for fans of German auteur Wim Wenders, titled the King Of The Road for his critically-acclaimed road films. Wenders was in town for the conclusion of a five-day retrospective comprising 18 films hosted by the Film Heritage Foundation and Goethe-Institut Mumbai. “When Wenders spoke about his cinema and the craft behind it, it was almost like watching a philosopher give new meaning to life,” Shivendra Singh Dungarpur (right), founder-director, FHF, told this diarist.

A French signature

Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet clicks a picture during the walk. pic courtesy/instagram; (right) Eros Cinema is one of the most prominent Art Deco structures in the city. File pic

Art Deco Mumbai is ringing in the centenary of the iconic architectural movement in style. As a part of the celebrations, the city-based initiative hosted a walking tour, ‘Deco at the Oval’ last weekend. Considering the origins of the Art Deco movement in France, Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet, Consul General of France in Mumbai, joined in for a walk that covered 18 buildings along the Oval Maidan vicinity. Founder-trustee Atul Kumar shared, “Séré-Charlet took keen interest in the buildings and noted that the Grand Rex cinema in Paris and Eros Cinema are testimony to cultural legacy of both cities.”

Atul Kumar

Designs of a better tomorrow

Stefano Mirti; (right) Kaiwan Mehta

Architecture and design lovers of the city are in for a treat. On the occasion of the ninth edition of Italian Design Day on February 12, and as part of the DESIGNACTS / CRITICALWORLDS series, the Consulate General of Italy and the Istituto Italiano di Cultura in collaboration with the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS), will host a conversation between Italian architect and designer Stefano Mirti with architect and critic Kaiwan Mehta tomorrow at Premchand Roychand Gallery in CSMVS. “As we navigate a rapidly evolving world, design remains a crucial tool for shaping a more inclusive and resilient future. This conversation will definitely strengthen the cultural and design ties between Italy and India,” Walter Ferrara, Consul General of Italy in Mumbai, shared. Titled Landscapes of Action: The Designer in Our Times, the talk will focus on how craft techniques, when paired with design, can offer sustainable solutions. “Traditional craft, design, architecture, new media is all about the process as well as one’s attitude to explore the world around them,” Mirti said while Mehta added, “I think it is extremely important that we are discussing design in a city like Mumbai which is as economically driven as it is creatively.”

Calling all sharks

A moment from a previous edition of the business conclave

The hallowed halls of St Xavier’s are turning into a shark tank, quite literally. As part of Yugma, a new conclave by the Xavier Institute of Management and Research (XIMR), students are looking at new ideas to explore the transformative impact of automation, artificial intelligence and geopolitical shifts in a rapidly evolving work landscape. Through discussions with industry experts and an intercollegiate business pitch competition along the lines of Shark Tank, the event is scheduled to take place on the institute’s campus on February 14. “We wanted to give students an experience of the current state of the corporate world, and how it will impact their career progression,” professor Dr. Venkata Subramanian, shared with this us.

Voyage to the sea

Members of the community greet Sonam Wangchuk with a traditional Koli surka

Members of the Akhil Koli Samaj va Sanskruti Sanwardhan Sangha had a guest from the mountains last week as activist Sonam Wangchuk attended an event conducted by city-based association, Friends of Ladakh Friends Of Nature. “We discussed how infrastructural projects have affected the mountains as well as the sea. He was very keen, and promised to visit koliwadas the next time he visits the city,” Mohit Ramle, president of the organisation told us.