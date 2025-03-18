The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

Catching dust

While discussions around the dust menace at Shivaji Park gather steam, it is playtime as usual for spirited cricketers training at the ground in Dadar.

Smells like wild spirit

Participants spray tiger urine in the enclosure to lure

The Mumbai Zoo’s hyena might come across as a goofy four-legged friend, but its wild instincts are still alive and kicking. Last weekend, Dr Abhishek Satam, zoo biologist, gave young wildlife enthusiasts a peek into this wild side through an enrichment activity. “Wild hyenas often mark their territory by leaving marks on trees or on the ground. We sourced tiger urine from our own tiger enclosure and sprayed it in the hyena’s enclosure to trigger its territorial instincts. Soon the hyena stepped out with a new spring in its step, running around and digging its nose all around the enclosure,” Satam revealed. Coming just a month after it lost its female partner to old age, we hope the activity left the wild resident grinning, if not laughing like a hyena.

The Zoo’s hyena

Tall tales from Martin Garrix’s Holi

(From left) The Jogeshwari-based group builds the human pyramid at the concert; Martin Garrix with Arijit Singh onstage. Pic Courtesy/Martin Garrix on Instagram

Dutch DJ and musician Martin Garrix had a double surprise in store for fans at his Holi concert at the DY Patil Stadium on March 14. Garrix welcomed musician and playback singer Arijit Singh on stage as a special guest. Meanwhile, members of Aryans Govinda Pathak from Jogeshwari put together a towering welcome for the unexpected collaboration. “Martin had seen our work online and reached out to us to be a part of an upcoming music video with Arijit. With his performance scheduled in the city, he invited us to build a human pyramid during the live show. It was an unfamiliar yet fulfilling experience for the team. The crowd went absolutely nuts when we built the six-level pyramid,” Ronit Nandgaonkar, secretary of the group, told this diarist. Now that’s one way to get a clearer view of your favourite performer.

Work wonders with waste

A Japanese volunteer presents the Mumbai-based group’s creations in Kyoto. Pic Courtesy/Abdul Munaf

When students turned up at Ramniranjan Jhunjhunwala College in Ghatkopar earlier last week, they were in for a lesson of a different kind. NGO Gully Classes Foundation visited the institution to showcase a trial initiative of turning waste materials into tote bags and accessories. “We also run an initiative called Resin Art Love Made where we make resin art. These creations were exhibited at the Green Life Food Fiesta exhibition in Japan’s Kyoto on March 16. Back in Mumbai, at the Ghatkopar college, we used these goods to discuss sustainable fashion with the students,” shared founder, Abdul Munaf.

Say it with sushi

Young participants plate (left) sushi at the workshop

With summer holidays here, Matunga-based home chef Amee Parikh has kicked off sushi workshops for teenagers. “Making sushi is an art form. Cooking, rolling and plating sushi is a great way to introduce young minds to cooking. After all, it’s no longer a hobby, but an essential skill,” Parikh shared with us. Interested readers can check out @oishii.sushi6 on Instagram for upcoming sessions.

Nadia nostalgia

Mary Evans aka Fearless Nadia. Pic Courtesy/Wikimedia Commons; (right) Vikram Phukan

The brave tales of Mary Evans aka Fearless Nadia, the female stunt artiste who set Indian cinema ablaze in the 1930s, are set to return to the city. Theatremaker Vikram Phukan will introduce Nadia’s character in his immersive outdoor play, Postcards From Colaba, an exploration of the precinct’s queer history. “Nadia has been a part of the play before, through the eyes of Riyad Vinci Wadia, her late grandnephew who directed Fearless: The Hunterwali Story (1993). It was time she got her own voice,” Phukan shared, adding that trials with prospective actors are set to begin in April.