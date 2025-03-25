The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Nimesh Dave

Listen to this article Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier x 00:00

Paws for a snack

ADVERTISEMENT

A curious cat seems to examine an artist’s creations while he was on a lunch break outside Jehangir Art Gallery in Kala Ghoda.

All signs point to art

A visually-impaired visitor reads the book; (right) a close-up of a tactile image. Pics Courtesy/Accessforall

Last weekend, Access For All founder Siddhant Shah was in Delhi as the Mumbai-based accessibility initiative participated in the Purple Fest hosted by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. “We have been working with Gauri Gupta’s Read To India, a start-up organisation making literature and reading accessible for special needs audiences. We presented a Braille version of The Constitution of India and The Ramayana with tactile images. It takes off from the idea of Braille-comics, where visually-impaired individuals can also experience stories in vivid detail,” Shah revealed. The images, accompanied with text in Braille enable readers to experience details such as Ravana’s 10 heads, or Hanuman carrying the Sanjeevani mountain, using their touch. “The books have been sent out to 10 blind schools, and are available on order,” added Shah.

Goregaon’s good reading habit

Vanshika Paharia

City-based silent reading club, Goregaon Reads will celebrate its first anniversary on March 29 with a book swap, a book donation drive and fun, literary activities for its readers. “In the initial days of the club we faced difficulties as Goregaon is a residential location, as compared to neighbourhoods like Juhu or Bandra, which are more culturally-inclined. Today, we are extremely happy with the community we have been able to build,” Vanshika Paharia, founder and co-curator recalled. For the one-year anniversary celebration, the club has planned to acknowledge and celebrate its readers. “We have decided to include different types of activities every month in addition to the reading hour for our readers,” she concluded.

Japanese vibes all around

(From left) Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana. Pic Courtesy/TheSoundSpace

Sounds from Japan will resonate in Girgaon next week, with Japanese violinist Mika Nishimura joining vocalists Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana in a jugalbandi performance. The trio will take stage in the city on March 30 for a unique performance that will blend Hindustani and Western classical melodies at The Royal Opera House.

Mika Nishimura. Pic Courtesy/Mika Nishimura on Instagram

“The performance is titled Sakhya. The word has its roots in the Sanskrit term for friendship. We wanted this to be a concert where the melodies come together,” shared Vishala. The annual musical celebration revolves around the theme of musical education that binds all three performers. Kamakshi explained, “At Sound Space [Khuranas’ initiative for music education], we have been teaching music as a tool of expression. For Mika too, music education is a passion. She works with students from different groups, and has performed previously for the Mehli Mehta Foundation. This [concert] is also fun because the violin is a melodic instrument. It can be the perfect accompaniment to the human voice,” Kamakshi told this diarist.

Doing business like a dolphin

Pallavi Jadhav presents her pitch. Pic Courtesy/Salaam Bombay Foundation

Last week, a pod of new dolphins was spotted around Vile Parle, although not the aquatic kind. Twenty students received funding for their venture ideas at Salaam Bombay Foundation’s innovative seed funding campaign titled Dolphin Tanki 4.0. “At the foundation, we have students from Grades 7 to 9 across BMC schools coming in to learn skills such as make-up, photography, electrical repairs and media, among others. It is from this incubator cohort that 36 students were selected to be part of Dolphin Tank 4.0, and underwent a three-week course with interns of business study at the NMIMS [Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies],” shared Savio Pashana, assistant general manager, communications, Salaam Bombay Foundation. With 12 gold and eight silver medallists, the young entrepreneurs are the latest addition to over 550 graduates. “This was the first year we reached out to a school in Dindori, Nashik where three of our entrepreneurs hail from,” he added.