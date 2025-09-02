The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Their field of heaven

Ignoring the rain and the mud, youngsters play football at the Mumbra TMC Sports Complex

Bappa on the canvas



Children work on their canvas at the pandal in Mira Road

IF the arrival of Mumbai’s favourite deity, and the modaks, were not reason enough for kids to rush to pandals, the Shrishti Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal in Mira Road has turned to art for some added inspiration. “We have had an art competition every year for the last five years. Over 100 children participated this year on August 30 alone,” shared Devraj Shetty, member. With a diverse range of themes from a pollution-free city, environment and ideas to save water, the children were offered a chance to put their ideas on the canvas. “The paintings will be displayed at the mandal till the last day. Anyone visiting the pandal can enjoy them. On September 5, we shall award the winners of the competition,” revealed Shetty.

A Californian Onam



(From left) Tensed; In (not) cut from the same cloth by Lakshmi Madhavan. Pics Courtesy/Rajiv Menon Contemporary Art Gallery

Mumbai-based artist Lakshmi Madhavan (inset) is off to LA for Onam. She will showcase two of her works — In (not) cut from the same cloth & Tensed — at a special Onam exhibition at the Rajiv Menon Contemporary Art Gallery in Los Angeles on September 6. The first piece depicts the labour of weaving the kasavu; it portrays the juxtaposition between its use in traditional festivities and the politics of caste, class and social hierarchies hidden behind the fabric.

Madhavan, who has Onam memories connected to the fabric, and her Ammamma (grandmother) shared, “My approach was to hold both of these truths together. My attempt has been to use the language of kasavu; not to romanticise, but to question — what it means to inherit and celebrate something that is both luminous and laden with complexity.”

Decked in elegance



Some of the cards from the deck. Pic Courtesy/Ayushi Saria

Retro is in vogue, and Goregaon-based illustrator Ayushi Saria has tapped into it. Her latest creation, a playing card deck, is an artistic fusion of Indian architectural elements and designs from the Mughal and Rajput era.

“I saw the vintage deck online and was inspired to illustrate a few cards for fun. When people started talking to me about it, I thought of creating the entire deck and surprisingly, it worked out well,” the illustrator told us.

A helping hand



A moment from the session at Goregaon. Pic Courtesy/Gully Clinic

In an effort to provide primary first aid treatment to residents of slums, Gully Clinic, a community health and wellness centre, tapped into the festive fervour and joined hands with Ganpati pandals in Goregaon to conduct a health awareness and diagnostic event on August 31.

“We organised the event to treat people suffering from diabetes and blood pressure or diagnose and offer help to those unaware about their condition,” shared Riya Sharma (below), programme manager at the clinic. The camp received a turnout of 55 patients, who underwent a series of medical tests guided by Dr Prajwal Kather, Goregaon-based social doctor. The camp aims to offer similar meetups twice every month.

Return of the Bandra zines

Back in August, this page had carried news about the Bandra zine hub of Fluxus Chapel downing shutters on August 12. Now, as we learn, the popular zine space is making a comeback. “We are just a building away from our previous location and plan to become an independent publication. The new space will house various art and comic books while allowing people to showcase their work,” founder Himanshu Saini (right) shared. He also plans to dedicate a wall to exhibit an artform or an artist’s work. Check out @fluxuschapel for more details.