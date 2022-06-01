Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Ashish Raje

A vendor turns display model to sell sunglasses at the Gateway of India

Show full article

When he passed away in March, 24-year-old rapper Dharmesh Parmar aka MC Tod Fod (in pic) left a gaping void in the Indian hip-hop circuit. As an ode to Parmar, his crew members from Swadesi have started a crowdfunding campaign. The funds will be used to conduct a two-day live event in June. Swadesi member MC Mawali shared, “There’ll also be space for new underground hip-hop artistes, graffiti and flow arts.” A major part of the funds will support the rapper’s family. “We plan to create a digital museum to honour him. We’re also developing an environment conservation programme as he was a jungle warrior.” To pay your tributes, head to @swadesimovement.

Why 50-plus is the new cool

While growing up, Vile Parle-based biotechnologist Jankee T Mehta noticed that single golden-agers — those above the age of 50 — were often inhibited to join in social events. “I have a few single aunts; I’m close to my maternal aunt who was widowed at an early age. I’ve seen that golden-ager singles often feel conscious of stepping out, perhaps because they mostly tend to know couples or they might feel that people will not understand what it’s like being alone,” she told us. This prompted Mehta and her partner, Priyank, to start Qashtee, a community of golden-agers that will create a safe space for them to mingle, explore new hobbies and have a good time. “The idea is to ensure single golden-agers meet up regularly, engage with like-minded folks who are in the same stage of life, learn skills and enjoy,” she said. They’re calling on single folk above the age of 50 to hop aboard at their first mixer on June 11 in Bandra. If you’re up for it, call 9082025769.

Brewing for the best

It’s been a good few weeks for those who brew, muddle and blend to serve the city’s tipplers. Earlier this week, we told you about three mixologists from Mumbai who are representing the city on an all-India stage. Now, we hear that BrewDog India, a brewery from London that has outstations at Lower Parel and Bandra, has made the city proud at The Beer Of India Awards 2022 held in Bengaluru recently. The brewery took home the Launch Of The Year - Taproom (2022) award, while two of their craft beers — Belgian Witbier and the New England IPA — won a gold award. “Both these beers are our headliners in India. People prefer these light and sessionable beers. We’re really happy they won gold,” said Karan Jain, CEO, Aloha International, which runs the brewery. He shared that it’s been a tough journey amid the pandemic, but they feel encouraged with the growing popularity of craft beers in India.

Readers’ paradise

Here’s some good news for biblio-philes. A book fair called Load the Box will be organised by Kitab Lovers at Churchgate from June 9 to 12. There’s a twist — you need to choose a box, pay for it, and start filling it with your choice of books. Harpreet Chawla, founder of the organisation, shared, “We offer a one-time payment for the books you can manage to fit into the box you’ve chosen. Use your skills to fit as many books as you can, provided the box closes flat.” There are three box sizes available at the fair: Rs 1,100 for the money-saver box (fits 10 to 13 books); Rs 1,650 for the wealth box (fits 17 to 20 books); and Rs 2,750 for the treasure box (fits 30 to 33 books).

Amish is back

After Ram-Scion of Ikshvaku, Sita-Warrior of Mithila and Raavan-Enemy of Aryavarta, author Amish Tripathi is set to release the fourth book in the Ram Chandra Series, with HarperCollins acquiring the rights. War of Lanka will take readers back to India of 3400 BCE, where Sita has been kidnapped by Raavan, and dares him to kill her. Ram, meanwhile, prepares for war. “The first three books in the Ram Chandra series were in a multi-linear narrative, following the tales of Lord Ram, Lady Sita and Raavan, respectively. The War of Lanka is where all three narratives merge. It will chronicle the story from the kidnapping of Sita to the death of Raavan. The book will be a tale of war, rage, courage, honour, and love,” the author told this diarist. Swati Daftuar, executive editor at the publishing house, revealed that the sheer scale of War of Lanka is magnificent. “You can expect to be spellbound, to feel that sense of urgency that you need to read just one more page, and then another, and another. You can expect to feel completely engulfed by this world of love and honour, duty and courage,” she added.