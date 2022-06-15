Breaking News
Mumbai rains: Will Milan subway be flood-free this year?
Dombivli woman breaks leg thanks to shoddy ramp
BMC Election 2022: It’s Thackeray vs Thackeray in battle for Mumbai's BMC
Mumbai: Amid reopening of schools, parents feel the pinch as book and stationery prices up 50 per cent
Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Punjab Police gets 7-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Diary Wednesday Dossier

Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

Updated on: 15 June,2022 07:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Team mid-day |

Top

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

Pic/Shadab Khan


Creating a scene

Make-up artists offer a touch-up to a model during a shoot on a street in Byculla




Small surprise in Bandra


Show full article

mumbai mumbai news bandra byculla

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK