Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Gone with the wind

A woman enjoys the downpour at the Marine Drive promenade on Tuesday.

RK’s got style

A few days ago, actor Rahul Khanna — who is almost always impeccably dressed — posted a picture dressed in nothing more than a pair of shoes and socks, holding onto a strategically placed baby-blue cushion. The naked truth behind the post was Khanna drumming up support for his new venture — a foray into fashion. In collaboration with Chokore, an accessories brand, he has conceptualised and curated his own line, RKXC, a collection of exquisite silk neckties, classic self-tie bow ties and pocket squares. “Our pocket squares are made in India, using beautiful, locally sourced eri silk and fine linen. All our ties are hand-crafted in Italy. Naturally, I have my favourites, yet, every product in the line is one that I, myself, would wear,” he shared.

Chalo Delhi

We had previously written in this page about the plans for a golden jubilee celebration for the Jana Natya Manch (Janam), and the repertory has been working hard towards it. This diarist has now learnt that Mumbai-based playwright Sunil Shanbag has been working on a new play in collaboration with the theatre collective. “It is an original work written by Janam members, Komita Dhanda and Brijesh,” Shanbag shared, adding that the play will debut on July 31 in Delhi. It tackles two intriguing and complex themes. “One is the rewriting of stories, personal or historical, which we are trying to subvert; the other is the tension between the diverse languages of the people and the attempt to enforce uniformity through the language of the elites,” he elaborated. These themes are explored through stories influenced by traditional forms dating back to the KathÄsaritsÄgara. “These stories are familiar and have been retold over generations,” he added.

4-in-1 dining

Prashant Issar, the restaurateur behind Ishaara and Mirchi and Mime, has come up with an answer to the eternal debate that ensues when a group of friends with varied tastes decide on a restaurant. One wants sushi, another wants Indian, someone wants coffee but they all want to drink. At Lower Parel’s Phoenix Palladium, he has conceptualised and curated World of Craft, which brings together four restaurants under one roof. “I thought that why not create a gourmet dining destination where people come and have different choices whether they want a coffee, a drink, pan Asian food or European dishes. It will be a nice ecosystem,” he told us. Diners can walk in, eat at one restaurant and head to another, or grab a table in the corridor between the restaurants. As of now, a pan Asian eatery, Eight, has opened doors, while a patisserie, a bar, and a European fine-dine will launch in August, he revealed.

What about the ex-factor?

Is being able to discuss your former partner with your current lover an important factor in your relationship? Dating application QuackQuack recently surveyed 15,000 users between the age group of 21 and 35 to highlight different aspects of the ex-factor in one’s relationship. Fifty-six per cent users from tier-1 and 2 cities felt that such conversations are not really about the person, but about the trauma they have left them with, and 43 per cent women opined that only an insecure man will pick a fight at the very mention of a previous partner. Ravi Mittal, the founder of the app, highlighted that discussing one’s ex with their partner is as taboo a topic in India as sex. “However, a healthy relationship is built on trust and being open about one’s past relationships or trauma, can go a long way in shaping a new bond.”

Loiter in the Metro

In 2014, writer and actor Neha Singh started a movement, Why Loiter, to open up a conversation on the way women can reclaim public spaces and how our streets can be made safer. The gang of girls are making a comeback, not on the streets but on the Metro this Saturday. They will hop on to the Metro at Versova and head to Ghatkopar and back, all the while engaging co-passengers in a game of antakshari. “Women have been taught since childhood that to be safe, they should not speak to strangers or smile at them. But that causes alienation. Our idea is to do the complete opposite — to chat with passengers and sing with them. It creates a sense of community and dispels fear. And antakshari is something we all know. What better way to connect with people than through music?” Singh said. To sing along, head to @whyloiter.