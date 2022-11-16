Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Shadab Khan

Patchwork laundromat

In keeping with the spirit of jugaad, Masjid Bunder residents use parked car rooftops to dry clothes

Because Nadira knows best



A momemt from a previous session

Back after a two-year break is the Know The Actor In You workshop by Ekjute, one of the most iconic theatre groups in Mumbai, and rightly so, when a platform has churned out stars like Richa Chadha, Ridhima Pandit, Perizaad Zorabian and Sumeet Vyas, among others. The one-month course was first launched around 35 years ago, and offers a comprehensive study of all things acting, performing and theatre.

Founder and actor Nadira Zaheer Babbar shared that the classes will take students through various performing styles, acting techniques, music, dance and more. And the best part is that each class is taught and overseen by Babbar herself. “The workshop creates a certain kind of confidence in participants and makes them a complete actor,” Babbar told this diarist.

Dhaka calling Mumbai



A photograph from Osman and the fragrances; an exhibit from Stereo (right) Munem Wasif. PICS COURTESY/MUNEM WASIF, SARKER PROTICK

Art is not always limited to the visual medium, although sight does drive most artistic cognition. For Dhaka-based artist Munem Wasif’s ongoing exhibition at Project 88, sight, sound and smell come together to frame a visual abstract experience. Titled Kromosho, the artist’s multiple urban experiences find expression in the visual medium through four works on display until December 31.

Describing his second solo exhibition, Wasif told this diarist, “Kromosho means step by step in Bengali. The work is an expression of how my practices have evolved in the last 20 years.” The artist explained that the works capture many elements such as smell in the photograph series called Osman and the fragrances, sound in the cinematic Kheyal, and the visual in the series, Belonging. Wasif remarked, “From Stereo to Kheyal to Osman and the Fragrances, they depict how I am repeatedly returning to the city, and it always brings something new to the fore. The works also talk about how, as an artist, I have responded to the city.”

It’s Tokyo chic



A staffer sports a ramen-inspired t-shirt. Pic courtesy/Instagram

When diners walk into Japanese restaurant Izumi, they are greeted into a calming space that spells minimalism. In sync with their ethos, the Bandra space has launched a merchandise line. Anil Kably — who co-helms the outpost with chef Nooresha Kably — told us, “There’s a design language that we have come to embody over the years. This initiative is an extension of the vibe of the restaurant.” For now, it’s t-shirts and tote bags. Prints sporting ramen bowls and colourful typography have been created by graphic designer Rahsaan Kably, saluting the quirky Japanese aesthetic. If you’d like to speak their language, head to @izumibandra to check out these cool products.

What’s your narrative voice?

Here’s some good news for young LGBTQiA+ writers who’ve been looking for an opportunity to express themselves. The Queer Writers’ Room — a 10-week creative writing and narrative change programme by The Queer Muslim Project (TQMP) and the US Consulate Mumbai — has been designed to empower young LGBTQiA+ writers from South Asia. Through this, queer aspirants aged between 18 and 25 can claim agency and authorship over their stories. Maniza Khalid (inset), programs and innovations manager at TQMP, said, “The programme is free for accepted applicants, and it offers an affirming environment for young Queer writers to create new work. It will be delivered virtually, by experts from the US and South Asia, and will include a mix of skilling workshops, peer-mentoring activities, and showcasing opportunities.”

