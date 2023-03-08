Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Just the tip of it

Propped up by his mother on Holi, a child applies colour on a woman constable at Shivaji Park, Dadar

Sandstorm, but not in a desert

Is that a park? Or, is it too dark? That seemed to be the question as a dust or sandstorm blew across parts of the city on Monday evening. Shivaji Park, the nursery of Indian cricket, the politician’s favourite ground and many more things were part of the hazy, crazy evening. The practitioners at the mallakhamb and gymnastics corner seemed to have been caught unawares by the “cyclonic conditions”, according to mallakhamb coach, Uday Deshpande. He told us, “I have been teaching at the Shivaji Park for the past 50 years, but I have never seen anything like this. We could not see beyond five metres ahead of us; the red mud was swirling above the ground. For a few days, we have also witnessed a rise in throat infections among several children training here in gymnastics, mallakhamb and other sports. The sandstorm seemed quite epic.” The innocence and resilience of childhood meant kids were running through the storm, while the adults were covering up nose and mouth with hands, handkerchiefs and dupattas.

Girls set the ball rolling

Spinning a real-life version of Nagraj Manujle’s film, Jhund, girls from International Delhi Public School (IDPS), Bandipora, Kashmir played football for the first time in their lives at Extramarks Youth Football Championship (EYFC). From seeking permission from their parents to practising in harsh winters — they negotiated a difficult journey. The championship by Extramarks Education, an ed-tech website with a centre in Andheri, was hosted in February. “We wanted to provide a platform that empowers talented girls and boys to experience the game at an international level,” said their vice-president, Neha Mishra. Although the girls didn’t make it to the finals, the selected teams will fight it out in London.

Loop and lutz

Do new licks of paint to old precincts excite you? It certainly delights this diarist. It is a sign of observers who care to preserve and beautify the neighbourhood. Ahead of Holi, the Skatepark at Carter Road was livened up with bright graffiti art. In an effort by St+art India, a not-for-profit organisation that focuses on accessible street art, graffiti artist ZERO redecorated the park. City-based visual artist Alchemy, who was also a part of the project, said, “It was fun to add splashes of colour to the worn-out space. The vibe of the area suits the hip-hop culture of Mumbai. Many other street and graffiti artists showed up to cheer us on. They claimed a part of the park and left their imprints in phrases and signatures.”

A rockstar and a gentleman

Radha Thomas with Xerxes Gobhai. PIC COURTESY/FACEBOOK

Of all the urban legends this diarist has heard, the story of Led Zeppelin’s night in Mumbai remains unique. A few alive will remember the day when Robert Plant and Jimmy Page jammed in the now-shut Slip Disc sending rock fans into a tizzy. It would be the equivalent of Beyonce performing impromptu at a Bandra venue. Bassist Xerxes Gobhai, who passed away last weekend, was among the legends on stage that day. A member of the pioneering rock band, Human Bondage, He was revered for his skill and sound in the ’70s. Vocalist and bandmate Radha Thomas remembers him as a kind, friendly man. “Xerx [es] was quiet, funny and patient. He made me feel welcome in the band. He was a sensitive and intuitive musician — always looking to get better,” she shared. When they disbanded in the early 1970s, Thomas and founding member Sunil Shottam moved to the US. Gobhai stayed back to be part of one of the most iconic moments in India’s rock history. Thomas recalled, “Xerx was still in India for a while and met Led Zeppelin when they were visiting. I think they jammed together at Slip Disc in Mumbai.” Sadly, the night was never recorded on film. Gary Lawyer (inset) recalled Gobhai as, “A lovely guy and a wonderful person — as sweet as sweet can be.” The bassist would be part of the first ever jingle Lawyer composed. He shared, “Xerxes was a great bass player. The way he took to the stage, you could sense the talent behind it.”

Rev it up for her

A biker with a patient at the hospital

In a bid to claim public spaces for women, a community of bikers gathered around Sir JJ Hospital in Nagpada last weekend. “Before setting out on our biking journey to mark Women’s Day, we distributed fruits among the admittees in the hospital’s women’s ward. Then we left for a ride around the city,” shared Ram Mohan KM, founder, CauseRiders. The group had put out a call for bikers to join and out of the 100 riders, there were 40 women. He added that — if not immediate change — such awareness initiatives can trigger thoughts of self-discovery.