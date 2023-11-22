The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Sameer Markande

Listen to this article Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier x 00:00

Let’s stick to the task

Workers build a bamboo scaffolding around the national emblem of India at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar

ADVERTISEMENT

When London said, jamva chaloji



A board welcoming the invitees

As Mumbai’s beloved catering service A Parsi Affair, prepares to close its service in London for this year (2023) to make a return to India till April for the festive season, they had one parting gift for London— an exclusive banquet.



Chicken farcha bites served at the palooza

“Parsi Palooza by Tanaz Godiwalla [inset] came into being as an experiment. Palooza means a big party. So, we wanted to test the waters to see if selling tickets for an event with games, music, dance and a buffet with some of our [traditional Parsi] dishes would work. This was a by-invitation-only gathering for about 100 people.

The idea is to take [Parsi cuisine] to various countries where we have a presence and get not only our community but everybody else involved as well,” said Khush Sethna, Godiwalla’s partner. “This was the first one we hosted. Soon, India, and the USA will witness a palooza with a combination of perhaps a food festival, as well,” Godiwalla said, promising that Mumbai will witness it sooner than other cities. We can’t wait.

Some more cheese, please?



Jasani holding Holland Delta

Mumbai-based cheesemaker and cheesemonger Mansi Jasani of The Cheese Collective returned to Mumbai from the World Cheese Awards (WCA) in Norway not only with fond, cheese-flavoured memories but with some in her baggage, including the world’s best cheese — a Norwegian blue called Nidelven Blå by dairy farm Gangstad Gårdsysteri. It was only apt to share the winning cheese with Arne Jan Flølo, the Consul General of Norway at his Mumbai home.

Arne Jan Flolo and Mansi Jasani

Jasani was the only Indian judge at the awards and part of the Top 16 super jury where each member picks their favourite cheese that will ultimately win the title. It was her third time judging cheeses from across the globe based on sight, smell, taste and texture. She said, “Each judge has to champion a cheese that sings to them. I chose the Holland Delta, a one-year-aged gouda from Van der Heiden Kaas in the Netherlands. It was nutty, sweet with caramel and custardy notes.” Adding another delightful slice of information, Jasani exclaimed, “Mumbai-based Eleftheria Cheese’s Brunost came in fourth at the WCA.”

Feeling bluesy in Bandra



A moment from the previous edition of the fest

In preparation for some of 2024’s biggest concerts, music lovers, particularly those who are all about soulful rhythms, have begun snatching up tickets to the Mahindra Blues Festival, where, as Buddy Guy said, the Blues lives. The festival returns for its 12th edition in February 2024 at Bandra’s Mehboob Studios.

Jay Shah (left), vice president of cultural outreach, Mahindra Group, shared, “Marking a vital date on both India’s and the global cultural calendar, the festival has evolved into a crucial platform for Blues legends and fans worldwide. The line-up will be announced soon, and the festival’s tradition of mixing global stars and local talents will continue.”

Rock hard times



Interiors of Hard Rock Cafe at Navi Mumbai

Mumbai’s rock music community is upset. A popular haunt for bands and fans, Hard Rock Cafe (HRC) in Navi Mumbai has downed its shutters after three years in Seawoods. Nikhil Bhosale, founder, Rockraids festival, who was set to host the fest at the venue earlier this week, confirmed, “We received an email just before Diwali stating that the venue is shutting down.

They did not go into details, but it was a surprise.” Akarsh Singh, drummer of the Pune-based band, Nemophilis, also confirmed that their gig at the venue scheduled for November 25 had to be canned, citing similar reasons. This is the third HRC outlet to shut down after the ones in Worli and Andheri. Despite several attempts for a comment on whether this was a temporary or permanent move, we did not receive any official communication from HRC.