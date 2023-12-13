Breaking News
Pollution menace: Who will pull up the BMC?
Mumbai: Top city caterer missing after booking bonanza
Maharashtra: Govt apathy makes them ripe for exploitation
Mumbai: Man held for stealing younger sister’s mangalsutra
Mumbai: You have made city a mess of wires, activists tell BMC
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Diary Wednesday Dossier

Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

Updated on: 13 December,2023 04:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Team mid-day |

Top

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article
Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier
x
00:00

Common time pass


RK Laxman’s famed Common Man watches on as a passer by strikes a pose with the Bombay Stock Exchange bull at Horniman Circle in Kala Ghoda.


Bluesy high with the divas


(From left) Sheryl Youngblood; Beth Hart at a performance
(From left) Sheryl Youngblood; Beth Hart at a performance

For the first time in their history, the audience will witness girl power at the upcoming Mahindra Blues Festival, thanks to their all-women showcase. “This is the first year we have broken our own rule by having an all women line-up. Sometimes, it’s okay to tip the scale,” noted Jay Shah, head of cultural outreach at Mahindra Group. The line-up includes names such as Chicago Blues Hall-Of-Famer Sheryl Youngblood, Miley Cyrus’ idol Beth Hart, saxophonist Vanessa Collier, Samantha Fish, Dana Fuchs and Tipriti Kharbangar. “It’s a powerful statement about the resilience, diversity, and the extraordinary talent of women who have shaped this genre,” said VG Jairam, director of the festival.

Mantras for life

Although, as the popular slang phrase suggests, sh*t happens, there’s a way to avoid getting stuck in it. US-based life coach Dr Neeta Bhushan (below) thinks so too. Her new book That Sucks, Now What launched in the city at Juhu’s Soho House last week, and provides people with a mantra to get past life’s hurdles. She said, “The book helps to reframe depressing moments and move beyond them to the next opportunity instead of merely bouncing back. I’ve also shared tips to help readers in [family-centric spaces] and in a fast-paced city like Mumbai climb the ranks by building their confidence and living their truth without the fear of losing oneself and others around them.”

Reframing our favourite films

An adapted frame from the film, 3 IdiotsAn adapted frame from the film, 3 Idiots

Imagine a movie theatre screen that extends vertically like a mobile screen. Well, you won’t have to anymore because thanks to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and two video production professionals, you can experience movies in this format. Kandivali-based creative agency TanCat Studios’ founders Shubham Agarwal and Devansh Mehta have been using the technology to reimagine what iconic films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and 3 Idiots would look like if they were to be shot in a 9:16 video aspect ratio.

Devansh Mehta and Shubham Agarwal
Devansh Mehta and Shubham Agarwal

The project, @bollyvert.ai, opens up questions of framing, ideation, aesthetics and the emotional value expressed through such composition. They shared, “Perhaps, films aren’t created for vertical formats because they’re not meant for it, but if they were, what would they look like? We’re also looking at the commercial use of AI in creating content for different formats.”

Jingle the East Indian way

(From left) Roland Hanso, Zenobia Hanso Gracias and Maxwell Fernandes in the studio(From left) Roland Hanso, Zenobia Hanso Gracias and Maxwell Fernandes in the studio

Why do planners bother with chairs at East Indian weddings when everyone is on the dance floor? Once the trumpets cue in the famous masalas, you’ll see handkerchiefs being waved in one hand, and glasses in the other. December, the festive and wedding season, will see much of this fanfare across the community. And so, an appropriate tune comes from the Mobai Gaothan Panchayat (MGP) with a revamped record in East Indian Marathi. The track Jingle Bell was composed in 1970 and the story, like all good tales, begins over a few drinks. Performer Roland Hanso asked his buddy the late ‘Baba’ Francis Gomes to pen an upbeat song which they performed that year at Sunshine Dramatic Club’s singing event at Rangmandir in Khar. It’s sung by Hanso, Zenobia Hanso Gracias, Mariet Hanso Kinny and Sherline Barretto with music composed by Maxwell Fernandes, and brass by Valley Ferreira from Jesus Band in Uttan. Could this be the next party anthem among the people after the popular Paskin?

Creative call in Juhu

A sketch from the session hosted by the group
A sketch from the session hosted by the group

It began in Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park and is all the (quiet) rage in Mumbai. After Cubbon Reads, a public reading community, a sister group called Cubbon Paints came about to form a silent community of creatives and reclaim public spaces. After the reading group chapters mushroomed across SoBo and suburban locations, the only Mumbai iteration takes place in Kaifi Azmi Park with Juhu Paints.

Sushila Kaur; Charvi Budhdeo
Sushila Kaur and Charvi Budhdeo

While the art-based group launched in July this year, the pace picked up only in November. Co-curators Charvi Budhdeo, expressive arts therapist, and Sushila Kaur, a software engineer, told this diarist, “Creative processes can get isolating. The idea here is to find a space as a community for ourselves to be creatively engaged.” This Saturday, the group will hold a Christmas origami themed session.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news bombay stock exchange kala ghoda news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK