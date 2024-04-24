Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

The summer cover-up

A woman shields her face with her hand as she walks past mannequins covered in head masks in Dadar.

Fun with fossils



Children examine a fossil at the site

Young participants at the Earth Day Safari organised by Bombay Natural History Society got hands-on lessons in geology, physics and chemistry at an outdoor session over the last weekend. The highlight of the event was a mock fossil pit built by the society for the kids armed with scientific tools to explore. “The aim was to teach them about extinction and the natural factors that contribute to it. We also introduced them to the history of the soil that the city is built on. The kids were intrigued when they learned about these concepts,” naturalist Shardul Bajikar told this diarist.

Delivering a new set of wheels



A dabbawala test drives the cargo e-bike during a trial run

City-based cargo e-bike maker, RevolGo is doing some out-of-the-box thinking to make the lives of Mumbai’s dabbawalas easier. The team recently concluded a month-long trial where eight dabbawalas went about their day on the e-bikes. “During our research and planning, we noticed that dabbawalas as young as 20 years old were facing lower and upper back pain because of the traditional cycles,” revealed Amartya Raj, its director. Following positive feedback, the company is now working towards making these bikes accessible to other street vendors. “The dabbawalas unanimously shared that the bikes helped negate worries like parking, theft and safety in addition to being comfortable. Serving the original delivery service providers of Mumbai has been an honour for us,” he concluded.

We walked into a bar...



The artwork made using watercolours on paper

While most artists are moving to minimalism as their preferred aesthetic choice, city-based graphic designer Anugraha Mahesh reminds us why less might not always be more. The 28-year-old’s latest artwork titled 4 am in a neighbourhood retro bar, features a mixed bag of characters spending a night at a tiny fictional bar. The artist asks the viewers to spot peculiar characters such as the mafia on a candlelight dinner, a dragon scouring for wine and a group of cats planning a heist.

Anugraha Mahesh

“Some of the characters are inspired by my real-life experiences. For instance, the character who is seen talking over everyone else is inspired by the loud talkers I have come across in some city restaurants,” Mahesh told this diarist. As for the others, they are a collection of the artist’s spur-of-the-moment thoughts. All in all, the completed piece houses more than 20 peculiar characters. How many can you spot?

Spotted in Byculla: A book oasis



Children read from the collection (right) author Katie Bagli at an event

Admission time: When it comes to reading spaces, the city falls woefully short of expectations. It’s why we did a little jig when we stumbled upon the Children’s Book Corner nestled inside the café at the Dr Bhau Daji Lad (BDL) Museum in Byculla, while on a recent visit to their Education Centre. The initiative was launched by the museum in January 2024, and footfalls have been promising so far. “We’ve curated a collection of English and Marathi children’s books to inspire a love for reading among our young visitors. The Book Corner functions as a freely accessible library that includes a vast range of genres such as art, history, culture, natural environment, and books on Mumbai in English and Marathi,” shared Tasneem Zakaria Mehta, director, BDL Museum. The space also hosts monthly author-led reading sessions where children can dive into captivating tales amidst a green oasis in Byculla. Those keen can head there on all days during museum hours, from 10 am to 6 pm.

With some help from my furry friends



Participants interact with a support dog at an earlier event

If you need a hug to beat the mid-week blues, head to Pawsitive Synergies’ meet and greet in Thane on April 25 and 27. A trial session of Animal Assisted Therapy (AAT) will introduce participants to the complementary therapy firsthand. “Seeking help can be intimidating sometimes. When you lie down with a furry friend or listen to their heart beat, it calms you down immediately, and aids the process of therapy,” Gayatri Ayyer, its founder, shared.