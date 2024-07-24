Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Anurag Ahire

Say GEESE!

A child is all smiles as he reaches out to pet domestic geese at Banganga Tank in Walkeshwar

A new catch for Vasaikars



A detailed map of Vasai and its neighbouring regions at the restaurant

After taking Vasai’s stuffed pomfrets and bombil rawa fry to the world with her Dubai-based restaurant Vasai Local, entrepreneur Supriya Takkar Fernandes is now introducing her patrons to hometown’s upbeat tunes.



An assortment of seafood delicacies from the restaurant’s menu

“The VaLo anthem is a tribute to the Koli community’s love for food,” shared Fernandes over a call from Dubai, adding, “I grew up in Vasai and Sewri Koliwada. When I moved to Dubai, I was spoilt for choice when it came to seafood, but nothing matched a homely Koli meal.”

The restaurant stays true to its name, and transports patrons to the quaint coastal town. “We have adorned the walls with fishing nets, baskets and maps of Vasai and its neighbouring areas. Even our masalas and dried fish are sourced from Vasai’s Koli households,” Fernandes revealed.

School of rap



Onkar Pujari (left) at the session

Keep an eye out for new rappers who might emerge in the city soon. Mumbai-based rapper Onkar Pujari’s rap workshop last Sunday gave participants a peek into the penmanship that goes behind a rap song. “I was pleasantly surprised to see 30-year-olds at the session who had made their way through Mumbai’s heavy downpour,” chuckled Pujari, known for his freestyle rap verses. Raunak Munot, organiser and founder, Trove Experiences, added, “The workshop was not only to teach them how to put words together, but also to introduce them to the history of hip-hop, and to let them express themselves.”

Bravery beyond borders



Saanika Kodial (centre) speaks at the premiere of the documentary

All it takes is a moment of courage, they say. For Saanika Kodial, a student of KC College, Churchgate, the opportunity came knocking when Brave Movement, a UK-based organisation put out a call for students to share their experiences of online sexual harassment. Beyond the Screen, a new documentary by the organisation, features stories that shed light on the rampant harassment young women face online. “I knew I had to share my story because speaking up and starting a conversation is the first step towards bringing tangible change,” shared Kodial, who is now back to college after the premiere of the documentary in London last weekend. “It was inspiring to interact with people who have been working towards the cause for decades. It opened my eyes to how much work remains to be done,” the 20-year-old told this diarist. Those interested, can watch the documentary on @bebraveglobal.

Benchmark for the environment



Waste is turned into worthy uses

You’ve heard of a message in a bottle, now look out for a message on a bench. This fairly new seating arrangement at this diarist’s happy hunting ground of Shivaji Park caught the eye. The message pinned on to the backrest read: ‘50 kg of plastic waste is recycled to make this bench’. It gives passers-by and those who wish to sit, a stop ‘n’ think moment. While recycling is and should remain as the mantra of our times, and we do know that products are made out of waste, having this on the bench certainly makes both: message and mantra stick.

A gathering of the spy family



Dakshita Pawar (centre) cosplays with the team at the screening

Last weekend, there was a rush of spies and anime fans who caught a screening of SpyXFamily Code: White. “The anime fandom in India is still growing. My decision to host the gathering was to encourage this,” shared Dakshita Pawar, founder of Mage Coven. Over 30 fans dressed up as characters Yor, Loid and Anya. “In fact, the film was released overseas last year, and was screened in India only last week. Our favourite character is Anya, and the love for her brought us all together,” she said. In addition to watching the movie, the group also participated in a cosplay and quiz competition that added to the fun. “I plan to host more gatherings across different cities. We are aiming to build opportunities for gamers, anime fans and artistes as well. The idea is to build a community network that also opens up job opportunities for all,” Pawar shared with this diarist.