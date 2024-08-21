Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

Testing the waters

A group of boys practises forming a human pyramid in shallow waters at Badhwar Park in Cuffe Parade.

A festive gift-rap



(From left) Saniya MQ and MC Josh in a moment from the music video

City-based teen rapper Saniya MQ and MC Josh’s take on popular rapper Divine’s hit track, O’Sajna, came as a pleasant Rakshabandhan surprise for fans. Using humour and a catchy flow, the duo rapped about the relatable love-hate relationship that siblings share. “Brothers often avoid expressing love for their sisters outwardly. But they have their own ways of telling us they love us,” chuckled Saniya, a mass media student. “Towards the end of our video, you’ll see how the brother stands up for his sister when a stranger poses a threat to their bond. Isn’t that what the spirit of Rakshabandhan is all about?” she concluded.

Through a historical lens



The 100-year-old camera at the exhibition; the Russian camera that resembles a gun

The recently concluded World Photography Day exhibition at the NCPA’s Dilip Piramal Art Gallery introduced the selfie-smitten generation to an era of inventive photography. Among a display highlighting the evolution of cameras was a 100-year-old camera from UK-based manufacturers Houghton. “The camera is still functional,” revealed curator Mukesh Parpiani (right).

“It was passed down to city-based photographer Bipin Mistry through his family who acquired it in the colonial times. While the parts still work, not many would have the patience to use it today,” he revealed. Another exhibit that caught attention was a Russian camera that resembles a gun. A camera lens replaces what would usually be the scope of the gun. “Rest assured, it doesn’t fire bullets,” Parpiani laughed, adding that the curious shape of the camera helped photographers take stabilised shots covertly during wildlife expeditions.

Dancing against all odds



Ramesh Yadav aka B-boy Tornado performs at the tournament in South Korea

At the recent Rs 16 Breakdancing Tournament in South Korea, city-based B-boys Ramesh Yadav and Ankit Kushwah secured a third-place finish. After visas for six teammates were rejected, Yadav and Kushwah had to battle it out as a duo. Despite the setback, they faced teams of eight dancers in each battle across three intense rounds. “At one point, we went numb, but we bounced back after learning of our qualification [for the next round],” said Yadav. “We hadn’t thought of winning when we started. Our only goal was to represent India,” he concluded.

Art on fire



The artwork. PIC COURTESY/INSTAGRAM

City-based anonymous artist Smish’s latest work echoes the need for women to keep voicing their dissent through these testing times. “The paper bag depicts the growing marginalisation of women in society; we are faceless, nameless, voiceless. The Molotov explosive represents a much-needed revolt after snapping away from the suffering and misery,” she explained, adding that to create a strong counter culture against the horrifying rape culture in society, we must keep the fire alive inside us.

A sip of nostalgia



A patron enjoys the aerated drink with a meal at the Colaba restaurant

Craving more than just a nostalgic meal? A Colaba stopover at Bagdadi ought to be on your list. The latest addition to the restaurant’s menu is a return of the popular 179-year-old Rogers soda, that traces its roots in the city back to 1837.

“The soda holds a special place in the hearts of old-timers who still remember its distinct raspberry and ice cream soda flavours. My grandmother is probably the happiest patron we have right now,” shared Saud Ahmed, son of owner Atique Ahmed. Just two days into its comeback, Ahmed proudly reported that the drink is already posing a threat to more popular soft drinks on the menu.