The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

Listen to this article Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier x 00:00

Puri Satisfaction

ADVERTISEMENT

A little child dressed as Lord Krishna relishes his snack during Janmashtami celebrations at Sane Guruji school in Dadar.

Kalyan’s new chess cove

Rangani (left) plays chess with a participant at the venue

Last Sunday, to celebrate Chess Day, Alpha Knights, a new chess club in Kalyan, organised their first instructional session. Co-founder Jayesh Rangani, a professional project manager, is looking forward to conducting more sessions in the coming weekends. They received positive feedback from both kids and parents in the suburb, Rangani shared with this diarist. The session on chess was held at Kala Talav in Kalyan West. “We taught them the basics of the game; that is the key to becoming a good player,” he added.

SoBo school gets global award

Thomas House

The hallways of Thomas House, Cathedral and John Connon School, are ringing in celebrations as the building was recently conferred with the International Award from the Chicago Athenaeum in the category of Restoration/Renovation. “The Chicago Athenaeum, in collaboration with The European Center for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies and Metropolitan Arts Press, Ltd., recognises outstanding architectural and planning projects globally, and it’s an honour to be included,” shared Brinda Somaya and Nandini Somaya Sampat, of SNK Somaya & Kalappa Consultants. “This restoration, our fifth project for the Anglo Scottish Education Society in Fort, was a notable endeavour. Built in the early 1900s as the Indian headquarters for Eastman Kodak, this Grade II heritage building had to be adapted from a bank to a school. While conserving its heritage aspects, simultaneous upgradation was done to comply with modern standards and requirements,” added Nandini.

Brinda cited that this award, “not only celebrates the restoration’s success but also sets a precedent for preserving similar structures.” She credited the school and multiple stakeholders who made it possible to overcome challenges including the ongoing Metro work, severe weather, and logistical issues from the COVID-19 pandemic and Cyclone Nisarga. This diarist who was given ‘the tour’ soon after its stunning restoration recalls the manner in which modern development seamlessly blended with maintaining its historical integrity.

Brinda Somaya, Nandini Somaya Sampat and Dr Sonal Parmar

Dr Sonal Parmar, Principal, Cathedral and John Connon School, is thrilled, “It is a matter of tremendous pride. That it was the only entry from India to be conferred with this honour makes it even more special.” In terms of the architectural integrity and design of the building, she acknowledged the vision of Brinda and Nandini for blending elegance with modernity.” Parmar acknowledged the jury for recognising the substance and worth of what they experience in the building every day. “The magnitude of the recognition reinforces a value every student and teacher inhabiting the building already knows.”

The Thomas House restoration project is also the recipient of two prestigious awards earlier this year including the 11th All India Stone Architectural Awards (AISAA) 2023 and the AD100 Award of Excellence 2024.

Govinda for juniors

A moment from the celebrations

The crowds, celebrations and frenzy at the neighbourhood dahi handis might not be the safest space for toddlers. But the children’s arena at Baccha Party is offering them a chance to experience the thrill of Gokulashtami without the fear of crowds. The events were hosted at their venues in Vile Parle, Malad, Matunga, Powai and Vashi. “Every year, we host a a small celebration of dahi handi where handis are filled with chocolate. With soft play and indoor arena and temporary tattoo parlours, the children can have a fun day out,” shared co-founder Ronita Bhatia.

Sporty brekkie

Mark Dharmai with his medals. Pic Courtesy/@pranjalasha; @santamaria.bombay

The next time you visit Bandra’s Santa Maria restaurant, you can also tuck into an athlete’s breakfast. The Ranwar-based eatery’s menu includes dishes inspired by local icons. One of these is a mortadella sandwich created by co-founder Alcino Lobo who was inspired by former Paralympian Mark Dharmai. “Apart from representing India in the London Paralympics in 2012, Mark, a member of the Koli community, put the village on the map when he became the first Indian to secure a gold medal in the sport of boccia (doubles) at the 2023 World Dwarf Games. Mark is a fan of the sandwich created by Lobo,” shared Diego Miranda, the eatery’s co-founder.