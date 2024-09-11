The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Nimesh Dave

Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

Fun n’ Frolic on the sand

A young boy is caught mid-air as he performs a somersault at Juhu Chowpatty.

Canvas for a cause



The artwork for the fundraiser created by artist Neha Shetty

Even as the conflict intensifies in the Middle East, many from India have come out in solidarity with Palestine. But how does one show support that makes a difference? “A lot of people either do not know how to donate, or are afraid of giving their money to associations they are unfamiliar with,” shared therapist Meghna Prakash (inset), who has now collaborated with artists Smishdesigns and Neha Shetty on a fundraiser.



Meghna Prakash. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

“To raise funds, we plan to form a group of artists who are willing to sell their artworks and donate the proceeds to the cause. The entire process will be transparent, where donors can learn how their donation has proved useful. The group of artists will actively engage and share each other’s artworks to drive the sales,” shared Prakash. She has been actively involved in raising funds to help families she is in touch with in Gaza. “While donations come in full swing when you begin an initiative, there is an inevitable lull that sets in. So, when Neha and Smish agreed to sell their artworks for the cause, I thought of coming up with a creative idea to unite artists to help raise funds,” she explained. Those keen to sign up or buy an artwork, can head to @meghna_prakash for more details.

Spinning a win



Meghna Prakash. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

The last time an Indian won at the DMC World DJ Championships, it was DJ Nasha who reshaped the idea of Indian pop music in the 2000s. It only proves how challenging the competition has become in the last two decades. Vasai-based DJ Johney Chaubey recently made it to the seventh position at the World Supremacy edition of the coveted 1985-established competition. “The competition is the gold standard in DJing. Making it to the top 10 feels unreal. It taught me the importance of staying true to your hustle,” Chaubey told this diarist.

K-pop in Kerala



Aoora in a moment from the video

Mumbai-based K-pop artiste Aoora (left) is turning to South India to explore music from different cultures of the country. His latest track is a tribute to the Malayalam song, Thi thi thara. “I started my journey with Hindi songs. But I have always felt that South Indian songs have great energy, and match my vibe. So, I decided to try my hand at a Malayalam song,” he told this diarist. “My music producer Fridayyy created a K-pop version of it, and I collaborated with Mellow Kitchen, a famous Korean saxophonist, and artiste Sireesha Bhagavatula on the track,” he added.

Once upon a time in Mumbai



Amrita Somaiya (right) Usha Venkatraman in performance

Come October, The Mumbai Storytellers Society will return with their storytelling festival Gaatha to the Somaiya Vidyavihar University campus. Festival director and founder of the storytelling community, Usha Venkatraman revealed that this year’s theme is Mukhauta: Unmasking Narratives. “Storytelling is the thread that weaves the cultural fabric of a nation, leaving behind a legacy for generations to cherish,” shared (inset) Amrita Somaiya, festival chief. “With this festival, we wish to revive our age-old traditions of oral storytelling and put India on the world map,” Venkatraman added. This year’s line-up includes storytellers Heather Forest, Dr Gauri Raje, Rosemarie Somaiah and others. The sessions will explore subjects such as Kerala’s rich heritage, and queer and horror stories. Venkatraman will take the stage with a story about Surpanakha, without whom, she says, the Ramayana would have been a very different story.

Hear it from bappa



A moment from the performance at the pandal in Andheri

As Ganpati pandals come up with creative ways to engage devotees, Andheri’s Riddhi Siddhi Mandal is showcasing a 15-minute-long live drama, Jeeyo Jee Bhar Ke, to shed light on mental health for Mumbaikars. This black comedy features Lord Yama [the God of death] who is overworked by the increase in deaths by suicide due to mental health. The play also features Munna Bhai and Circuit. “Awareness [about mental health] is critical. It’s time that we talk about the subject openly,” shared Dinesh Chindarkar, one of the organisers.