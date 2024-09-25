Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Satej Shinde

Keep calm, and carry on

Two fisherwomen cross paths at Marve Jetty in Malad

Food for thought



A hearty traditional spread put together by the author’s mother in Osmanabad

Author Shahu Patole and author-translator Bhushan Korgaonkar will drop by a Bandra gallery this Sunday for a conversation of their book, Dalit Kitchens of Marathwada. Released in June this year, the book was hailed as a groundbreaking exploration of the traditional food culture of the Mahar and Mang communities of Marathwada.



Shahu Patole and Bhushan Korgaonkar

“The translation helped us broaden our horizons. Readers from West Bengal, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh have written in appreciating my work,” shared Patole. “At the two-hour-long event, I will interview Patole, and his explanations will be interspersed with actor Nandita Patkar’s readings of corresponding sections from the book,” Korgaonkar revealed. Those keen to attend can log on to @artandcharlie on Instagram.

The streets will remember



An underpass in Lower Parel beautified by Hanif Kureshi and his team. PICs COURTESY/@hanif kureshi on INSTAGRAM

If you have ever stopped in your tracks to admire a street mural in the city, chances are you have the late street artist Hanif Kureshi (inset, top) to thank. After the 41-year-old’s passing on Sunday, street artists and gallerists joined in paying tribute to Kureshi. “He brought street art to India. Back in 2006, when graffiti wasn’t popular among the masses, you’d find Kureshi painting his pseudonym Daku across the city,” recalled graffiti artist Rahul Maurya (inset, above) aka Alchemy.

Those who caught on to the street art trend more recently, might recognise Kureshi for co-founding the Mumbai Urban Art Festival at Sassoon Docks, or the many underpasses in the city that would come alive with art overnight, courtesy of the artist. “In my last meeting with him in August in Goa, we discussed the evolution of street art over this past decade. His optimism and enthusiasm for the new generation was contagious. He has paved a way that will continue to benefit artists like me long after his passing,” Maurya concluded.

Rappers rally for Palestinian peace



Rapper Shafi Shaikh records his verse at a Kurla-based studio

United in their cause, underground artistes Ayaan Shaikh, Mohammad Kaif, and Mujahid Hashmi teamed up with community Street Hiphop founder Shafi Shaikh to release a track titled Free Palestine that raises awareness about the inhumanity and loss of life in Palestine. “The verses are an appeal to stop the war and spare the innocent,” Shaikh shared. The artists are urging people not to ignore the victim’s plight. “We are planning a street cypher to involve the community in our initiative,” he concluded.

Let’s disconnect to reconnect

Humans of Cinema, founded by Harshit Bansal (below), is set to launch the Unwired Club in Mumbai by October-end. Aimed at curbing phone and social media dependence, this unique club offers immersive, phone-free experiences like film screenings, picnics, and discussions. “We wanted to create a space where people can forget about their phones and enjoy real interactions for two or three hours,” Bansal told this diarist. The inspiration for Unwired Club came after Bansal and his partner Akriti Sharma noticed people absorbed in their phones during a metro ride. Participants will be encouraged to sign a fun, mock contract, with playful punishments for those who check their phones during sessions. “It’s almost therapeutic when not having your phone doesn’t bother you anymore,” added Bansal, highlighting the club’s mission to promote genuine, in-person connections over digital distractions.

Skating strides



Arhant Joshi at the event in Rome

Arhant Joshi, an inline freestyle skater, participated in the World Skate Games 2024 held in Rome, Italy in early September. “It is one of the largest and most prestigious events for skating and roller sports,” remarked Joshi. The competition saw participants from 100 countries, and with a decade of experience, Joshi noted, “I have noticed a growth in Team India’s knowledge and skill.” This year marked the first time the event was held outdoors, “It was great to see people in Italy cheering for skaters from different countries,” he recalled. The competition took place on wooden floors, “It was a unique experience as we don’t get a chance to skate on wooden surfaces in India,” he explained. While Team India did not win a medal in inline freestyle skating, the event fostered sportsmanship and camaraderie. “We interacted with fellow players who shared their experiences and wisdom. We often trade jerseys as a sign of budding friendships,” Joshi revealed. Reflecting on India’s growing recognition in sports, he added, “Skating isn’t a popular sport, but thanks to the 2022 Asian Games, people have started noticing us. India is being recognised as a multi-sporting nation,” he concluded.