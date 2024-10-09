The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

PIC/SATEJ SHINDE

Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

Keeping things on track

Contract-based labourers work on a closed railway track in Malad.

Space no bar in Govandi

Members of the community at Kitab Mahal, an open library for readers

After unearthing local talent through the Govandi Arts Festival last year, NGO Community Design Agency is now making room for their wellbeing, quite literally. New community centres in Govandi, under the new Under One Sky initiative, will offer its bright minds a safe, conducive environment to grow. “The initiative is three-pronged.

The Awaaz centre is a safe space for women to meet and discuss their challenges, whereas the Humraahi and Kitab Mahal spaces are for workshops like movement therapy, origami and reading sessions,” shared initiative lead, Natasha Sharma (below). For lead community organiser Parveen Shaikh, the centres that open to the public next month have been a long time coming. “The threat of losing Govandi’s youth to the vices looms over us. Focusing on their wellbeing will nip the threat in the bud,” she shared.

Dress like Zeenat



(From left) Mitali Srivastava, Zeenat Aman and Medha Srivastava

Last Saturday, a popular show in Sion celebrating Zeenat Aman’s legendary career, saw cosplayer Medha Srivastava and her sister Mitali pay tribute by dressing as Aman’s iconic character from the track, Dum Maaro Dum. “We’ve always been huge fans of Zeenat ji, not just of her screen presence but also of her bold, outspoken personality,” they shared with the diarist, adding “When we met her, we were thrilled to learn that she loved the idea. We expressed how much she’s inspired us by being unapologetically herself.”

United Nations, school-style

(Left and right) Students participate in discussions at the event in Thane

Middle-Eastern conflicts, child hunger, anti-terrorism policies and climate change were some of the hotly debated topics at a United Nations simulation at EuroSchool in Thane’s Kasarvadavali, last week. “The idea was to simulate an organised discussion on the lines of the United Nations, to enable students to experience what goes beyond typical inter-school debates,” shared faculty advisor Sunita Chavan who along with principal Dr Jyotsna Mayadas, faculty and students ensured it was a success.

Apart from official committees like UNICEF and the UNHRC, students brainstormed committees like the Continuous Crisis Committee (CCC) to address the prevalent Middle East conflict. For 16-year-old Sharvari Panse, who assumed the role of Secretary General for the day, it was a fruition of over a year of efforts. “We researched the subject for months before we presented and discussed it objectively. Listening to contrasting opinions was a learning experience for all of us,” she shared with this diarist.

More trees for a greener Vasai

(Left and right) Participants contribute by planting saplings in their neighbourhood

Vasai-based NGO, Nanhe Haath Foundation, is celebrating Navaratri in a special way. For the nine days of the festival, they are planting native trees and hosting sessions to educate people to explain their benefits. This plantation drive is open to everyone, and takes place in the morning for two hours every day. “We Indians have always accepted nature as one of our deities.

We are following our culture by saving and worshipping mother nature,” founder Sanjay Vaishnaw

(inset), told this diarist. “Native trees are the ones that grow naturally in a specific area and help in creating healthy biodiversity. The main purpose of planting these trees is to restore the homes for birds and insects,” Vaishnaw told this diarist.

Navaratri special bass-beat

Aarohi Dalvi in performance

Turntable artiste, Aarohi Dalvi aka DJ Lil Aarohi recreated the popular Gujarati song, Khalasi by Achint Thakkar and Aditya Gadhvi by giving it a touch of drum and bass. The nine-year-old prodigy can be seen spinning the decks dressed in the traditional Navaratri attire in the viral video posted on her Instagram page

@djlilaarohi. “I chose to recreate Khalasi because it is a trending song during the festival. It is also my favourite Navaratri tune,” the Vasai resident told this diarist. “Recreating this song was a daylong challenge,” she added. “When I asked Aarohi if she would like to create a track for Navaratri despite the tight deadline, she was instantly up for the task. She practised in the morning and afternoon for two hours, and we decided to shoot the video at night,” Aarohi’s father, Ashish Dalvi explained.