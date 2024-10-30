Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Ashish Raje

Sparkle in the sky

Firecrackers light up the evening sky in Shivaji Park, Dadar.

Of true souls and green goals



PIC COURTESY/FACEBOOK

This is what we call as true soul searching, and finding a green conscience along the way. The Church of Our Lady of Salvation in Dadar West is encouraging parishioners to observe All Souls’ Day on November 2, with a sustainable twist. The Church advises them to honour their dear departed with plants instead of flowers. The Church flyer states: ‘Plants nourish the earth, just as memories of our loved ones nourish our hearts.’ The Salvation Green Cell will be selling plants on November 1 evening and November 2 morning at the Cemetery and Church. It further states, “The plants you buy can be placed on the grave and taken home after blessing of the grave, or leave the plant back for us to plant it in our graveyard to make it greener!” Several community members are calling it a brilliant initiative, worthy of emulation. Giving back to the earth in a soul stirring way, we say.

Clean up act by Gabbar



A moment from the skit, where Gabbar makes a dramatic entry with his belt, as his men line up dustbins for different kinds of waste

The iconic villain from Sholay is back to his notorious ways. This time, he is kidnapping the people of Ramgarh and bringing them to Worli’s Nehru Science Centre. But there’s a catch. “Swacchata Ki Kahani, Gabbar Ki Jubani Nukkad Natak is a skit that takes a spin on the 1975 movie. Although Gabbar hasn’t changed his actions, his actions have changed for a greener cause,” shared Rajesh Rahangdale, education assistant, and one of the scriptwriters. He elaborates, “Ramgarh is polluted. He sends his men to pick up waste, but they bring it back unsegregated. Gabbar then asks them to kidnap Veeru and Thakur, and bring them to him. He asks them why wet waste, dry waste and e-waste are not thrown in separate bins. He punishes them Gabbar-style, and explains the different kinds of waste through his original dialogues tweaked with humour and awareness,” Rahangdale revealed. The play, which is a big hit among students who visited the Centre, is being performed at the venue till tomorrow.

Mumbai on a postcard



The postcards sport elements like street food, maps and architecture of Mumbai

Inspiration struck Spanish graphic designer Martina Harvey while walking around Mumbai. In March, she created six postcards, based on elements and aesthetics of the city including its buildings, chaat and fashion.



Harvey tries a chaat. PIC COURTESY/Ellen Smart

“It started as a joke with my friend Sunil Sreenivasan,” the Barcelona resident shared. The duo is now donating a percentage of the profits from the sale of the postcards to the Bombay to Barcelona Library café. For more details, call 9567989373.

Senior stars take stage

A senior woman performs at the competition

Last Saturday, 30 senior citizens from the Dignity Foundation set the stage ablaze at a singing competition in Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Natyagruha, Vile Parle East. “Seniors across centres enjoy music and karaoke,” shared Fazilat Biviji the senior operations manager. The 15 centres in Mumbai held elimination rounds and sent 30 participants to the final. “They were thrilled to perform in front of judges” she shared.

Tring-ing in the celebrations



Cyclists at The Asiatic Society of Mumbai. PICS COURTESY/Rohit Mahadev

Cyclists lit up the streets of Mumbai last Sunday to usher the festivities with their annual Diwali bicycle ride. With lights adorning every part of their cycles, nearly a hundred of them assembled at night in Andheri. “We started at Andheri, and cycled our way towards south Mumbai. The city comes alive at night, more so during Diwali. It was a beautiful ride. The vibrant lights on our bicycles made the roads we entered fill up with colours,” shared cyclist Vijay Malhotra who took out his bicycle that sports 103 bells.



Vijay Malhotra

“I only use this cycle on special occasions. The Diwali ride felt like the perfect occasion to bring it out,” he shared. The ride, we learn, was organised by city-based community CycloFunatics. “Our stops included St Michael’s Church in Mahim, Gateway of India, CSMT and Asiatic Society of Mumbai [Town Hall]. We also rode through Mahim’s Kandeel Gully. It is a beautiful time to visit it, especially with our cycles complementing the lights of the lanterns,” he shared, adding that he had also attached a matching kandeel to the back of his helmet.