Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

Kissa kursi ka

A plastic chair is passed among the audience at a rally in Andheri in the build-up to the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

Divinity in design

The winning logo (above) will be refined

The Sewri Christian Cemetery will soon have a logo gracing its entrance. For the first time since its inception, the cemetery will sport a logo designed by members of the community. “Earlier this year, we had suggested and decided to pursue the idea. We sent out a notice to Christians of all denominations across the city to contribute with ideas,” shared Reverend Vijay Davidson, priest-in-charge of Christ Church, Byculla. Of the resulting 63 entries, the design by Chris Fofandi of Vikhroli was chosen for its portrayal of the birth of Jesus, the cross, death and resurrection. “There will be some minor alterations to refine the logo, before we release the final design,” confirmed Reverend Davidson.

Reverend Davidson

Taste of Kerala on a platter

Chemmeen koonthal tawa roast

Mumbai’s foodies can look forward to savouring traditional flavours from God’s own country, courtesy Kerala Quarters that will open its doors in Lower Parel on November 8. The menu, curated by chef Sudheesan PG, will focus on Malabar’s coastal flavours, Syrian Christian delicacies, and diverse seafood. “The cuisine is a taste of my childhood and the warmth of family gatherings. Bringing these traditional recipes to life is like sharing a piece of home with our guests,” he shared. “Each dish is a tribute to the wisdom of past generations, crafted with ingredients and time-tested recipes,” said Pankaj Gupta, founder of Flavour Pot Foods LLP, adding, “Blending the rustic charm of Kerala’s toddy shops with the energy of Mumbai’s iconic quarter bars, it’s a vibrant yet warm space where friends and families can gather for a fun and authentic experience.”

Getting Londoners grooving to hip-hop

Krantinaari performing with DJ AG at King’s Cross where the audience vibes to the music. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Last Sunday evening in London, residents gathered at King’s Cross to enjoy a cypher and jam session that featured Indian Grime music, led by Mumbai-based rapper Ahwini Hiremath aka Krantinaari. “It was a very spontaneous plan; I had witnessed DJ AG’s performance cypher across London and the rest of England on Instagram before. City folk, along with International Grime, helped me find the cypher, and encouraged me to jump on set.” she said. Krantinaari was in Manchester for the Global Music Leaders event organised by the British Council but extended her stay to visit London. “I’ve participated in several cyphers since I arrived [in London]. I also performed at Rich Mix on Amy True’s set; all of it has been spontaneous and organic. The audience has embraced Indian Grime. Though they didn’t understand the language, they tried to resonate with the vibe of the music, and appreciated the flow,” she revealed.

Stage is set

A moment from a play, Baaghi Albele performed at the last season of the festival

Aadyam theatre is back on stage for its seventh season, and this time, the audience will witness plays adapted from popular pieces of literature. Starting with an adaptation of Mark Haydon’s novel The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Hay Time, this season will see actors including Dilnaaz Irani and Shivani Tanksale take the stage for a line-up of five performances that will be staged at St Andrew’s auditorium. “There’s no better space than theatre that gives joy and resplendence to the soul of an artiste. The seventh edition of this festivahints at the formidable power of this medium, and I am elated to be a part of this artistic revolution,” Shernaz Patel, Aadyam’s programming consultant, told this diarist.

Shernaz Patel

Karjat’s arty celebrations

A previous edition of the festival; (right) Ganga Kadakia

Ganga Kadakia (inset), artist-founder of Art Village Karjat, will host the second edition of the Art Village Music Festival on December 1. “We are expanding to host over 120 participants with art workshops, from pottery to printmaking, a curated cuisine of mushroom-based recipes, and music,” Kadakia told this diarist.