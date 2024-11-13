Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Atul Kamble

Glass Act

A worker cleans the glass facade of a prominent building at Bandra Kurla Complex.

Spirited colours of the city

Dkrypt’s colourful mural adorns a wall in Lower Parel setting the tone for the Red Bull Dance Your Style word finale. PIC COURTESY/ INSTAGRAM

It was at the finale week of the Red Bull Dance Your Style competition when street artist Dkrypt arrived with his paint for a fun surprise. “I was in Malaysia at the Graff for Nation event earlier this month when I was approached for the Red Bull artwork. We landed in Mumbai, and headed straight to the spot in Lower Parel. I started painting this mural in the run up to the final event and finished the wall in six to seven hours with my crewmate,” Dkrypt (inset) explained, adding, “The right side of the mural signifies the flow state that dancers attain when they’re in their zone. The left side of the mural in blue is a more geometric style to symbolise the techniques as well as structured methods and movements in dance.”

A new flight plan



An illustrated page of the book. Pic Courtesy/V Shubhalaxmi

Humans are not the only ones with a penchant for new names; butterflies share this habit too. However, this resulted in environmentalist and ‘moth lady’ V Shubhalaxmi (below) and her Field Guide to Indian Moths facing a dilemma. “The names keep changing according to new research. Close to 50 species needed corrections,” she suggested. To keep readers updated with information, she launched a new volume of her book yesterday and will share an excel sheet of the updated information online. Head to @vshubhalaxmi on Instagram.

Joyful creations



A child paints a Christmas ornament

A few kids from lesser privileged backgrounds in Ghatkopar attended a workshop organised by Gully Classes earlier this week, where they were taught to make Christmas-themed ornaments, paper and resin art “We wanted the children to use their Diwali holidays productively, keeping them engaged and encouraging creativity through group work,” shared Abdul Munaf, founder of Gully Classes. “The kids were excited to learn. We wish to teach them new techniques and activities soon” he added.

Wonders in wood



One of the prints by the artist. Pic COurtesy/ Soho House Mumbai

Gurgaon-based anonymous artist Princess Pea will bring a new series of works titled Paracosm- Proposals for the Future to the Soho House Mumbai showcase at Art Mumbai, and open to public from November 15 to 17. The exhibit will display nine new design prints that are proposals for large sculptures. “I create these drawings as visions for the future,” said Princess Pea. The sculptures are carved from ankudu wood by traditional toy artists from Etikoppaka in Andhra Pradesh. “We are thrilled to support the work of an original artist,” said Kate Bryan, chief art director, Soho House.

Spotting Art Deco



Interactive slide used as part of the presentation. Pics COURTESY/ART DECO Mumbai

To celebrate National Education Day, Art Deco Mumbai hosted a special programme for students in grades seven to 10 from Bai BS Bengallee Girls High School in Marine Lines. Held yesterday, the event featured an engaging presentation on Mumbai’s Art Deco architecture and heritage precincts.

“We wanted to use relatable language and examples for their easy understanding such as Metro and Eros Cinema,” said (inset) Suhasini Krishnan, outreach and content head. The lecture introduced the students to the historical significance of Art Deco architecture and taught them key identifying features. “The children were excited to learn about this. Our aim is to make heritage and its knowledge accessible to students,” said founder Atul Kumar.