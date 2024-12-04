The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier x 00:00

Love conquers all

ADVERTISEMENT

A couple braves the afternoon sun and enjoys a cosy moment on Marine Drive.

Naval glory at the gateway

Every year the Gateway of India comes alive for Indian Navy Day (December 4) with parades as Naval commandos and bands practise their drills. mid-day’s photographers captured these moments. Indian Navy Day is observed to commemorate Operation Trident during the 1971 India-Pakistan War. Pic/Shadab Khan, Satej Shinde

Bonds that last



A moment from the community’s 100-day anniversary celebration

To celebrate their 100-day mark, Womenesense, a women-only, queer-inclusive group that has blossomed to over 600 members now, hosted a book club beach-themed party at a suburban venue recently. Founded by women’s holistic healing coach Lenaisha Jagani (above), the community is an extension of the Revolutionary Women’s Club.

“I was surprised with the rapid growth, but not shocked since women have an innate yearning for connection and we have tried to create a sanctuary for connection and growth, where they can feel safe seen and heard,” she explained. The celebration included a silent reading session, ice-breaker, games, and reflections. A vision board and art journaling workshop is scheduled for December 15. For more details, visit @womenesense.

Small steps for big leaps towards success



Students of the academy performing a synchronised jump rope drill

Rule The Ropes, a jump rope academy is doing a 30-day video diary to document the preparatory phase of young athletes scheduled to participate in the Indo-Nepal Championship in January. “All the athletes are from the Kalyan and Dombivli region. This is a new sport and most people don’t know that around 67 countries are participating in it. We want to spread awareness about the sport, the effort that athletes put in and inspire the current generation,” said Aman Baburao Varma (below), founder and head coach of Rule the Rope.

The junior athletes, aged between 10 to 15 years, train for three to four hours in a day in sessions that involve refining jumping skills, endurance training, and mock competitions. Varma makes sure that practice doesn’t get too stressful for the kids. “The workouts are designed to feel like a mission or a friendly competition. We usually practice in pairs or teams and push each other towards excellence,” he told this diarist.

A perfect graffiti fit for OG Mumbai



Part of the mural highlighting the elements of old city streets

If you are in a nostalgic mood, all you have to do is walk into the revamped space of Permit & Co by Gymkhana 91. The Lower-Parel based restobar has a new Mumbai mural that is a throwback to the 1980s. Designed by city-based multi-disciplinary art and design studio, Doodle Mapuls, the work brings back motifs of the local PCO booth, old street signs and bean bag signage that might resonate with a certain generation.



(Above, from left to right) Amal Nair, Kirthi Pillai and Yash Shetty in the foreground of the mural

“They wanted to showcase the journey of the permit rooms of Mumbai, and the city itself. Our work was inspired by old city streets, signage, food stalls and PCO booths,” shared Yash Shetty (right), one of the founders of the studio. Teaming up with co-founders Amal Nair, Kirthi Pillai and fellow artist Vipul Anand, Shetty spent four days recreating the nostalgic vibe on the walls of the restaurant. The idea, they said, emerged from owner Aditya Hegde’s brief. “The mural showcases the heritage and architecture of Mumbai streets, and how hyper local and open these neighbourhoods were in the past. Nowadays, the city’s streets are lined with high-rise buildings. But we still spot these themes, character of streets in the older parts of Mumbai, and also in the mill neighbourhoods of Lower Parel,” Shetty told this diarist.