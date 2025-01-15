Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Atul Kamble

The pot of joy floweth over

A woman decked in her festive best observes a pot of milk as she waits for it to boil over to mark Pongal celebrations at 90 Feet Road in Dharavi

Icy challenges



Koli in Hawaii. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Mumbai-based competitive swimmer Prabhat Koli is representing India in the World Ice Swimming Competition that’s currently underway in Lake Molveno in Italy. With water temperatures between zero to five degrees Celsius, Koli admitted, “It is not easy to swim in these temperatures, especially for someone who hails from Mumbai, where the water is usually around 30 degrees Celsius.” To prepare, he spent over two weeks swimming in the freezing waters of Nainital in December. “It is an honour to represent India,” he concluded.

Botanical surprise



A view of the Majestic Heaven Lotus in full bloom (right) Abhishek Khan

Mumbai Vann, an organisation conducting botanical walks in the city, recently spotted the Majestic Heaven Lotus or Gustavia Augusta in full bloom at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Udyan in Byculla. “I noticed the flower during last week’s fragrance walk. While the flowering of this plant depends on region-specific weather conditions, one can definitely catch a glimpse of this flower at the botanical garden here. It is highly unlikely that the flower will be found in the forests of Mumbai or elsewhere in the city,” Abhishek Khan, founder and naturalist, told this diarist. Indigenous to parts of Brazil and north-western South America, the flower is indeed a great addition to the city’s flora and fauna. “I also spotted Gustavia Superba, another species of the same genus behind the forest patch in the garden. This one is light pink in colour and looks quite similar to Gustavia Augusta. I have seen this one bloom throughout December, and now it can be spotted in January as well. Both flowers are foreign species; they definitely need a lot of moisture, well-drained soil and sunlight for growth, which is widely available in Mumbai,” he concluded.

A healthy Makar Sankranti



A moment from the cycling lap in Vasai

On Makar Sankranti, Chalo Chalein, a Vasai-based cycling group, enjoyed the festival in a healthy way. Eleven cyclists completed a 20-km cycling lap that began and ended at the K Movie Star Theatre in Vasai West. “The plan was to bicycle through the quaint lanes of Vasai to Rangaon beach. All of us managed to reach the location safely, and watched the sunset. We also halted at Utaleshwar Lake near Dolbhat Wadi in Vasai, where we sipped on juice to energise ourselves after which we celebrated Makar Sankranti with tea and til laddoos. In the evening, we also flew kites and sky lanterns. It felt good to celebrate the festival with our community while also exploring the neighbourhood and keeping our fitness under check,” Ayushi Kalpavruksh (inset, above), co-founder, revealed to this diarist.

Celebrate Agra gharana in Mumbai



Waseem Ahmed Khan. Pic Courtesy/YouTube

For vocalist Ustad Waseem Ahmed Khan, the performance at G5A today will mark a return to an audience he has often enjoyed. “One of my first performances was in Mumbai 15 years ago. The listeners here have a keen ear, and can discern a good raga or bandish. That has not changed,” says the 16th generation-proponent of the famed Agra Gharana. Having learnt the secrets of the ancient tradition from the age of six, he will be discussing its many intricacies as part of the talk before the performance. “Agra Gharana is called the ‘rangila gharana’, for its colourful and fun style. We are known for our long connection to dhrupadi aalaap, and these are some things I hope to shed light on,” the vocalist remarked.

Adelaide calling

The Indian Cricket team might not have good memories of the Test result here, but the Adelaide Fringe Festival, beginning in February, offers a chance for another group from India to make amends. Bruce Guthrie (below), head of theatre and film, NCPA will be part of the Indian members including Tess Joseph, Vikram Iyengar and Theja Meru who will be travelling to the fest. “In October last year, we took Gentleman’s Club by the Patchwork Ensemble to Soho Theatre in London. We had sold-out shows. It showed that there is a growing interest overseas for works from India, and our attempt is to build on that, and the visit to Adelaide is part of it,” shared Guthrie. While artistes have been travelling to Australia, Guthrie remarked that this is a channelised effort. “When I came here, I wanted to find stories that would be inspiring, and also not found in Europe, including the UK. The idea is to build relationships, and try to take these works across the globe.”