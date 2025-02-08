Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Ashish Raje

Bark and Ride

King Khan is the name of this decorated pooch, and he looks a true don as he rides atop Ravi Verma’s equally eye-catching autorickshaw in Bandra.

Sounds of fusion



Anupam Shobhakar with his double-necked guitar

Brooklyn-based Indo-fusion artiste and Grammy jury member Anupam Shobhakar is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated album, Liquid Reality. Currently in Mumbai, fresh off a performance at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, Shobhakar says, “Every time I’m in Mumbai, there’s a new collaboration waiting to happen and new inspirations waiting to unfold. Since I grew up here, the sounds of the sea find their way into my compositions.”

The making of Liquid Reality was shaped by a conversation with his wife, who reminded him of his deep connection to vocal music—something he had moved away from while immersed in instrumental collaborations in the US. “The album’s release date was just a whim, but when we realised it coincided with Holi, it felt like the universe was in sync with our vision,” Shobhakar says with a laugh. “Liquid Reality celebrates diversity, colour and sound, and this connection makes it almost holier.”

Pride and power



Parmesh Sahani at a recent Pride march. Pic/Instagram

Godrej Dei lab had a busy week, with the LGBTQIA+ faction of the company getting corporates together and funding around eight NGOs that are doing grassroots-level work with queer communities in rural parts of India. Parmesh Sahani, head of Godrej India Cultural Lab, says, “Until we are able to look at data from these NGOs and get data out of their experience, we will not able to ask policymakers for concrete measures in health, housing and much more.”

Along with Sahani, present was Radhika Piramal, the executive director of VIP Industries Ltd and an advocate as well. “The community needs to begin to allocate our resources with which we can advocate better and I think empowering ourselves this way is the way to go forward,” she says.

Kohli will not forget that!

Railways’ fast bowler Himanshu Sangwan, who sent Virat Kohli’s off-stump cartwheeling in a recent Ranji Trophy match in the Capital, will forever be remembered for dismissing the superstar batsman for six.



Virat Kohli

It’s not a dismissal that Sangwan and Kohli will forget. It was witnessed by thousands who had come to watch Kohli make it a day to remember for them.

Once, when the great Lala Amarnath caught up with Len Hutton, the master batting technician and ex-captain England captain on a trip to Adelaide in 1984, he said to Hutton: “You remember Len, how I got your wicket at Manchester [caught behind by DD Hindlekar for 2 in the 1946 Test]?” And Hutton, a man of few words, merely uttered, “Well bowled, Lala.”

Would Kohli’s response to Sangwan be so short and sweet if the two met in later years? Unlikely. He’d probably remind Sangwan that he hit him for a sizzling boundary one ball before the dismissal and also that the spectators at Kotla had come to watch him and not Sangwan. All in good humour, though.

Walk the talk…

…OR talk on the walk, we say. The Mumbai Walkathon has officially opened registrations for its inaugural edition on March 16 in Juhu. There are three categories: A 10km Pro Walk, 5km Family Walk and 3km Fun Walk. When it is about walking, it is about basics and simplicity. Vinay Bhartia, co-founder of the Walkathon promoter 26Ideas said, “If we could turn our most basic human activity into India’s biggest celebration of health, joy and togetherness… that is what #JustWalkIndia is.”



Mumbai Walkathon wants us to turn the basic activity of walking into a celebration of health and joy

John Gloster, head physiotherapist of Rajasthan Royals and adviser to #JustWalkIndia, added, “Walking, for me, is the ultimate solution. It addresses nearly every modern-day problem—bone health, cognitive health, metabolic health, obesity, or diabetes. Walking is not just a remedy but a personal protection mechanism, helping to reduce stress, rationalise thoughts and navigate life’s challenges. As our elders often said, ‘Just go for a walk—you’ll feel better,’ and they couldn’t have been more right.” Right on, John. Registration is at www.justwalkindia.com, and it closes on February 28 2025, or until walking bibs slots are filled up. Go on, take that first step!

Healing music



Anu Malik

A regular prostrate check can save the lives of your loved ones, but sadly, this is something most men neglect. This diarist was touched to learn that music director Anu Malik has written a catchy new tune to raise awareness about prostrate cancer and this simple practice that can save lives. He launched the five-minute Hindi song at the Jio World Convention Centre yesterday and it is now available on Spotify, YouTube and other major music platforms. The song, performed by Bandish, talks about prostate health, causes of prostate cancer, its curability and the tests that can detect it. The event was hosted by the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre as part of its perennial “Bring Your Dad” campaign that urges children to encourage their fathers to get regular health check-ups. With a Lancet study predicting a sharp rise in prostate cancer cases—from 1.4 million in 2020 to 2.9 million by 2040—this initiative highlights the urgent need for early detection and preventive care.