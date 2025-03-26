The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier x 00:00

Sea of prayers

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, the faithful throng the lane outside Minara Masjid in Bhendi Bazaar

A tale of two cities



Saanika Kodial speaks at the conference in the Vatican City

As the Vatican City welcomed Pope Francis home after a long hospitalisation last weekend, Grant Road-based psychology student Saanika Kodial was charting a homecoming of her own to catch her final year exams in Mumbai. Invited by the World Childhood Foundation (WCF) and the Pontifical Academy of Sciences, Vatican City, Kodial presented her views at a conference centred on the opportunities and risks of Artificial Intelligence in child safety.



Professor Hans Zollner, director of Institute of Anthropology, Queen Silvia of Sweden and Kodial at the Academy. PICS COURTESY/SAANIKA KODIAL

“I was thrilled to meet Queen Silvia of Sweden [founder of WCF] and share my views with her over lunch after the conference. She had a keen interest in child psychology and we discussed how the New Education Policy in India looks at mental wellness in academic spaces for young students,” Kodial told this diarist.

Wheel power in Kala Ghoda



A tandem cycling duo at the rally. PIC COURTESY/SHANE ALBERQUERQUE

There is no such thing as too many, or should we say ‘two’ many cyclists. At a cycle rally from Kala Ghoda to Dadar last weekend, seven cyclist duos from the Tandem Cyclists Group pedalled in perfect synchronisation on bicycles built for two. “The front seat is reserved for the pilot, and the backseat is for the stroker, who simply pedals. In our case, the strokers are visually impaired individuals who wish to experience the fun of cycling nonetheless,” shared volunteer Nihar Manjrekar. Founded in 2024, the group comprises members from the National Association for the Blind in Worli, joined by volunteers with clear eyesight who lead the way. “We have a large group of individuals who wish to cycle every weekend, but finding pilots for this growing number has become a challenge,” Manjrekar admitted. Those keen to volunteer with the group can reach out to @tandem_cyclist_club on Instagram.

More reasons to loiter



A previous outdoor event by the Mumbai-based group. PIC COURTESY/NEHA SINGH

Life has come full circle for Neha Singh, founder of the women-led initiative, Why Loiter Campaign In 2014, inspired by Shilpa Phadke, Sameera Khan and Shilpa Ranade’s book titled Why Loiter?, Singh founded the women’s collective that aims to shine a light on women’s safety by reclaiming public spaces in the city. “Ever since, I’ve been in touch with the authors.



Neha Singh. FILE PIC

They reached out to me to write a chapter about our journey in their upcoming sequel, currently titled Loitering. I will look back upon my journey of more than 10 years in the chapter,” Singh shared. The authors are inviting women from all across the globe to share their stories before April 10. Women keen to add their detailed inputs to the book can reach out to @whyloiter on Instagram.

It’s Mahesh Elkunchwar’s stage



Mahesh Elkunchwar (extreme right) interacts with the troupe in Andheri. PIC COURTESY/Spotlight Visuals

Veteran playwright Mahesh Elkunchwar dropped by for an unscripted tete-a-tete with a young theatre group in Andheri last Sunday. Gerish Khemani, who was staging an adaptation of Elkunchwar’s popular play Yugant, with The Blind And The Elephant Theatre Group, recalled, “When I first wrote to Elkunchwar for permission to adapt the play in 2020, his response was prompt and concise. Go ahead and stage it, he said. Ahead of the show last weekend, fellow theatremaker Quasar [Thakore-Padamsee] informed me that Elkunchwar was in town. I wrote to him again, unsure if he would actually come.” Sure enough, Elkunchwar arrived, and with expert advice and appreciation for the young cast. “We were all nervous when he settled into a front row seat in the compact venue. But he was patient and spent nearly half an hour after the performance sharing his insights and suggestions. He also extended an invitation to present the play in his home town in Nagpur. We’re planning to head there soon,” Khemani shared.

Make room for mental health



Ayesha Sharma

Weekend plans in Bandra are set to look a tad different with city-based psychotherapist Ayesha Sharma’s new initiative. A new open-to-all community art club will meet on one weekend every month to dedicate time to mental wellness. “I realised that the average Mumbaikar doesn’t really stop to connect with themselves, and those around them amidst the daily hustle. The monthly community meetings will facilitate that connection,” Sharma shared. Trained in the discipline of expressive arts, the founder will help Mumbaikars ease up with ice-breaking activities, games, music and art at the 90-minute-long sessions. Those keen to join the club can reach out to @dialogue.mentalhealth on Instagram.