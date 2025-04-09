Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Shadab Khan

Solitude by the sea

A woman police constable enjoys a quiet evening watching the waves at the Marine Drive promenade

Foilers in the Arabian Sea



(From left) A participant rides a foil on the waves; an instructor guides participant at the workshop. PIC COURTESY/DISCOVER SAILING INDIA

There were some wave riders spotted off the coast of Colaba last Sunday. A two-day workshop by The Magenta Project and Discover Sailing India sought to educate girls from across the country in the sport of foiling or hydrofoiling. “Few people understand what the sport of foiling is. It is a high-performance sport unlike sailing. The foils are mounted on the hull, and enable lift. You have to manage the lift and ride the waves,” shared foiling coach and sailor, Ayesha Lobo. The first session, Lobo said, is proof of the interest among girls about the sport. “We hope to host more events with a focus on women and girls.”

Forest sprouts in cement city



Dil garden, garden ho gaya

In a city dominated by grey concrete, a green is always welcome with a capital W. This diarist is applauding on learning that the Governor of Maharashtra CP Radhakrishnan, had inaugurated the Miyawaki Forest Project at Mumbai’s Raj Bhavan in Walkeshwar recently. Miyawaki is a Japanese concept where saplings are planted very close together, forming a patch of dense green, like a compact forest. Under this particular project, 2,000 saplings of 48 local varieties were planted on the western sea front of the Raj Bhavan on a plot measuring 6,000 sq ft. It was music to the ears to hear the Governor suggesting to IMC’s (Indian Merchants Chamber) representatives to make these forests in State Universities, and involve students in environment protection activities. Ram Gandhi, IMC Centenary Trustee, said the project in Raj Bhavan will be both, “An example and an inspiration,” for creating tree cover on other private and government spaces. It was particularly heartwarming to learn that congratulations were extended to the gardeners involved in the project. Miyawaki waka waka yay, yay, we say.

Take home a verse



Tanmayee Thakur and her poetry envelopes at her Vile Parle bookshop

If you walk into The Book Garden in Vile Parle this month, you can step out with a poem along with your book. “It is a common habit in Europe; bookstores would have poems and printed verses to give readers. Since April is Poetry Month, I put verses I like in envelopes placed in a bag. You can take your pick on a visit,” owner Tanmayee Thakur shared.

The joy of exploring nature



An instruction panel for the origami butterfly. Pic Courtesy/Vanyadhara

Through his own memory of growing up watching a solitary pangara (Indian coral tree) and exploring the sea along Haji Ali, Dr Sanjeev Shevade, naturalist and founder of the NGO Vivant The Untamed Earth Foundation, wants kids to learn by exploring. The inaugural quarterly newsletter, Vanyadhara, will seek to draw the attention of the younger generation to the beauty of nature around them. “We wanted to create an inclusive approach by looking at individual experiences to go with expert voices. We felt it was important to get children involved,” Shevade said. With younger contributors and explorers sharing their own ideas, the newsletter will be a simple way to educate kids on biodiversity. This diarist vouches for the fun DIY origami to make a butterfly. Shevade added, “If parents can experience this natural diversity, involve themselves alongside children, it might lead to different experiences.” Readers can head to @theuntamedearth for more information on the newsletter.

Youth on the move in Govandi



(From left) Participants interact during previous theatre and music workshops. Pics Courtesy/Govandi Arts Festival

The Govandi Arts Festival might be set for a November opening, but the preparation is already underway. The festival, hosted by the collective, Community Design Agency, kickstarted their Youth Art Mentorship programme earlier this week. “We have a six-month programme, with weekly sessions. The results of the programme will be showcased at the festival,” shared Natasha Sharma (right), creative lead and co-founder.

With filmmaking, photography, public arts, theatre, rap and music as the mediums, Sharma shared, “We want the youth to understand the medium, and use it to tell the stories and experiences that they are most impacted by.” Co-founder and community organiser, Parveen Shaikh (left), added, “Already, 60 youth have signed up, and we have kickstarted our filmmaking project as well.”