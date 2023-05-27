Mumbai: Digging roads for utility could cost a bomb

BMC proposes to charge four-times current rate for trenching to lay utility lines

In the draft, the BMC has proposed not to allow any trenching on newly repaired or built CC roads for the first year. Representation pic

About 400 km of roads are trenched every year for utility works, according to the BMC, which has framed a policy to restrain unnecessary digging of roads and improper levelling thereafter. According to the draft, which is open for objection and suggestion, the costs of trenching and reinstatement of roads have been hiked considerably for private parties.

Residential, commercial, industrial complexes and others requiring underground utility lines such as sewage, water, cables and gas pipelines would have to pay Rs 7,011 per metre for trenching on footpaths or paver blocks/asphalt roads, according to the draft. Currently, the BMC charges Rs 3,500 per metre. For trenching and reinstatement on cement concrete (CC) roads, the private parties would have to pay Rs 32,091 per metre, four times the current cost of Rs 8,000 per meter.

In the draft, the BMC has proposed not to allow any trenching on newly repaired or built CC roads for the first year. However, in emergencies to lay water and sewage lines, the BMC would allow trenching and recover five-times the cost of Rs 32,091 per metre, said civic officials. According to a survey conducted in 2013, trenches are also dug on newly constructed roads and complaints have also been received from citizens, said BMC officials. By increasing the costs, the BMC aims at curbing unnecessary trenching of roads, poor reinstatement that causes water seepage during monsoon and also delays in completing the work, they added.

In slums, private parties need to pay the cost of trenching, reinstatement and administrative charges as well. Civic activist Godfrey Pimenta objected to the proposed high cost to be imposed on citizens. “We are paying water and sewage tax to the BMC. Then the cost of the trench should be paid by the BMC. Why should the public take this burden?” he asked. Manish Patel, chief engineer of BMC’s roads department, did not respond to mid-day’s call for comment.

Rs 32,091

Amount/metre pvt parties could pay for trenching