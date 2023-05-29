Breaking News
Mumbai: Dog bites up by 28 per cent in one year, reveals BMC data

Mumbai: Dog bites up by 28 per cent in one year, reveals BMC data

Updated on: 29 May,2023 07:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Suraj Pandey | suraj.pandey@mid-day.com

BMC data shows that 10 people per hour fall victim to canine attacks in city

In April, a dog-related fatality occurred after a span of 5 years in Mumbai. Representation pic


Recently, a 37-year-old resident of Kandivli lost his life to rabies, highlighting the escalating issue of dog-related incidents in Mumbai. As per BMC data, this is the first rabies-related death since 2018. Additionally, dog bite cases have surged by 28 per cent in 2022. In the previous year, on average, nine people were victims of dog bites every hour. However, between January and April 2023, the alarming average surged to 10 people being bitten by dogs every hour.

